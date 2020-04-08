2021 Lexus LC gets new colors, performance updates and (finally!) Android Auto

Lexus

Lexus announced a number of changes for its LC coupe on Wednesday, including some welcome performance updates and the inclusion of Android Auto infotainment tech. Two new colors are on the docket for the 2021 model year, as well, including the Nori Green Pearl previously exclusive to the 2020 LC 500 Inspiration Series.

Visually, the 2021 LC is as beautiful as ever. In addition to Nori Green Pearl, a new Cadmium Orange color is now available, as are dark graphite 20-inch wheels. Unfortunately, the awesome white/blue/orange interior color scheme has been discontinued.

Speaking of the interior, the multimedia system is updated to finally include Android Auto smartphone-mirroring tech -- something many Toyota and Lexus products still lack. Apple CarPlay continues to be standard, as well as Amazon Alexa integration, though don't forget, you still have to access all of it through Lexus' totally infuriating touchpad-style interface.

Finally, the 2021 LC gets a few performance enhancements. Thanks to increased use of lightweight materials for some of the suspension components, Lexus says the updated LC is 22 pounds lighter than before. To account for these suspension updates, Lexus says the electronic absorber controls have been adjusted, and the rear stabilizer bar has increased rigidity. There's also a new Active Cornering Assist function that allows for brake-based torque vectoring, for better precision in turns.

The 2021 LC will continue to be available in LC 500 and LC 500h models. The LC 500 continues to use a 471-horsepower, 5.0-liter V8, but Lexus says the 10-speed automatic has new logic changes that allow each gear to be held longer, "to accentuate the feeling of acceleration before shifting into the next gear," according to a statement.

For the LC 500h, Lexus' combination of a 3.5-liter V6 and electric motor carries over intact, making the same 354 combined horsepower as before. The hybrid's janky gearbox gets a few updates, too -- remember, the 500h uses a weird combination of a four-speed automatic and a continuously variable transmission -- and Lexus says the transmission will now downshift into second gear instead of third under hard acceleration.

It's unclear if the LC will see any pricing changes for 2021, but we'll undoubtedly find out before the car goes on sale in the coming months. The LC 500 Convertible will also join Lexus' lineup for 2021, and a higher-performance LC F is on the way.