Lexus LC F spied testing alongside LC convertible

The Lexus LC range will soon grow with the addition of the LC Convertible, previewed in prototype form at the 2019 Goodwood Festival of Speed. However, we now believe a hotter Lexus LC F is in the works, evidenced by these spy shots we received on Sunday.

Our source revealed that professional race car driver Scott Pruett was on hand during this test run, providing feedback to Lexus engineers. The convertible is self-explanatory, and looks like the car we saw at Goodwood earlier this year, but the gray-and-white LC 500 coupe is actually a bit more interesting.

Our spy photographer says the LC 500 seen here sounded a lot different from the car currently on sale. Specifically, we're told the shooter heard the clear sounds of turbochargers and a deeper, throatier exhaust. This leads us to believe that Lexus is testing a twin-turbo LC, which could be what powers the long-rumored, high-performance LC F.

The production LC convertible should make its debut in the not-too-distant future. We're hoping the LC F isn't too far off, either.