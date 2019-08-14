The 2020 Lexus LC 500 Inspiration Series goes green (and brown)

Enlarge Image Lexus

Lexus' LC-series of cars has been a little polarizing, but we're fans of how it looks. We're even bigger fans since Lexus announced on Tuesday that it would be releasing a special Inspiration Series edition of the top-tier LC 500 coupe.



What makes the Inspiration Series special? The biggest thing is its color, something that Lexus is is calling Nori Green. It's a deep green metallic and wouldn't look out of place on an Aston Martin. It's seriously dreamy.



Next is the interior. Lexus' interior game has been especially strong lately, but this time, the company is taking things to another level. The interior of the LC 500 Inspiration is a mix of Saddle Tan and Black Amber leather. The seats are trimmed in Lexus' finest aniline leather, but the door inserts are -- somewhat unfortunately in our opinion -- Alcantara.



Other changes over your standard LC 500 include big ol' 21-inch two-tone wheels and special, unique-to-the-Inspiration Series sill plates that are meant to -- and this is Lexus talking here -- "function as a subtle reminder of this car's rarity every time you open the door."



Mechanically, the car is unchanged, so you still get the very lovely 5.0-liter naturally-aspirated V8 which still produces a healthy 471 horsepower. That engine is, you guessed it, paired once again with Lexus' 10-speed automatic transmission. It's a good combination for a luxury grand tourer but could use something to make it a little bit more exciting when you're ready to turn the wick up on a mountain pass or a winding country road.



Lexus is keeping tight-lipped about the Inspiration Series' cost and about just how "rare" the car will be. We do know that it's supposed to hit dealers this fall, so if you're as into green-on-brown GT cars as we are, keep your peepers peeled.

