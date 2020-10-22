2021 Hyundai Elantra prices pack value starting at $20,645

Enlarge Image Craig Cole/Roadshow

Hyundai's angular and edgy 2021 Elantra is nearing its launch this fall, and before the automaker starts shipping them out to dealers, we have prices for the compact sedan. (Not that it's even that "compact" anymore.) On Thursday, Hyundai said the 2021 Elantra starts at $20,645 after a $995 destination charge, or just $300 more than the outgoing model.

For the extra $300, buyers got a whole lot more for their money. The base SE trim packs an 8-inch touchscreen for infotainment and even wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. It even gets alloy wheels, an upgrade from the outgoing car's base trim, which rocked hubcaps. Jump into the volume-selling model, the SEL, and things like smart keyless entry, heated seats and even a trunk that opens hands-free are all standard. Prices for the trim start at $21,895 before optional packages that can toss even more comforts and tech at the sedan. You're looking at around $25,000 if you want an Elantra SEL with all the optional goods, which includes a 10.25-inch touchscreen, nicer wheels, adaptive cruise control and a digital car key.

At the top of it all is the Limited model, which costs $26,445 and ups the ante with even more technology, like Hyundai's very excellent Highway Drive Assist and voice recognition. Oddly, as we've seen in other Hyundai models, opting for the top-range model with built-in navigation ditches wireless smartphone mirroring. You'll have to use Apple CarPlay and Android Auto with a cable instead. And every one of the standard Elantra trims comes with a 2-liter inline-four engine with a CVT.

But, the 2021 Elantra also introduces two new flavors. The Elantra Hybrid joins the menu with its 1.6-liter Atkinson cycle inline-four engine and a 1.32-kilowatt-hour battery. There's also a dual-clutch transmission onboard, which could make the hybrid a bit more fun to drive than the standard sedan. Hyundai expects the car to return 54 miles per gallon combined, which is pretty excellent. Prices start at $24,545.

Finally, the Hyundai Elantra N Line debuts, which effectively replaces the Elantra GT and GT N Line models. For $25,095, the Elantra N Line will take a crack at the Civic Si with a 1.6-liter turbo-four engine that makes 201 horsepower and 195 pound-feet of torque. A six-speed manual is standard, but if you want the dual-clutch transmission, you're looking at $26,195.

Clearly, Hyundai wants to cover all its bases with the new Elantra, and it looks like it may have the goods to really give the Civics and Corollas of the world a run for their money. We can't wait to see how they all drive.