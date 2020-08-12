2021 Hyundai Elantra gets the sporty N Line treatment

  • 2021 Hyundai Elantra N Line
Here's the 2021 Hyundai Elantra N Line.

Photo:Hyundai
The N Line replaces the Elantra Sport.

The N Line is powered by a turbocharged 1.6-liter I4.

This sedan makes 201 horsepower and 195 pound-feet of torque.

The engine is mated to either a six-speed manual or seven-speed dual-clutch transmission.

The N Line gets stiffer suspension bits.

The 18-inch wheels look great here.

The rear end is as angular as ever.

It looks like a hatchback, but this is a conventional sedan.

Keep scrolling for more photos of the 2021 Elantra N Line.

