Hyundai Elantra GT, GT N Line head to the automotive graveyard

It's the end of the line for two European-centric Hyundais sold in the US. The Hyundai Elantra GT and GT N Line will be no longer for 2021.

Hyundai confirmed both models will bite the dust in its 2021 vehicle updates and the rationale is pretty blunt. The Elantra GT doesn't serve much of a purpose any longer now that the Hyundai Venue and Kona exist. Both are far more appealing to US buyers looking for some SUV flair.

As for the Elantra GT N Line, the Korean automaker said the upcoming Elantra N Line under development will take its place. That's the new sedan set to launch later this year. The "GT" name has always signified the hatchback version of the Elantra in the US, while it's sold in Europe (and will continue to be sold) as the i30.

Aside from the two hatchbacks going away, not much else changes across the Hyundai lineup for 2021. The Elantra sedan is the biggest deal, since it underwent a total redesign. Elsewhere, cars and SUVs carryover mostly unchanged. The Kona introduces a new Night Edition, while the Palisade adds an even more luxurious Calligraphy trim.

For those itching for a sporty hatchback from Hyundai, the Veloster still remains, and the full-blown Veloster N gets some updates for 2021.