2021 Hyundai Elantra N Line looks sharp and has performance to match

The 2021 Hyundai Elantra is one sharply styled sedan. Now its performance gets a little sharper, too, with the debut of the Elantra N Line, which Hyundai announced on Wednesday.

The Elantra N Line looks good, and wears Hyundai's geometric design language well. Model-specific side skirts and 18-inch wheels give the Elantra a nice stance, while larger front air intakes, an integrated lip spoiler, dual exhaust pipes and a rear diffuser drive home the more aggressive nature of this little sport sedan.

It's not all about show, however. The Elantra N Line is powered by a 1.6-liter turbo I4 engine with 201 horsepower and 195 pound-feet of torque. Both a six-speed manual and seven-speed dual-clutch transmission will be offered, and Hyundai says the N Line has a multilink rear suspension, larger front brake rotors and a stiffer suspension setup.

Inside, the Elantra N Line gets a new steering wheel, sport seats and metal pedals, and the DCT-equipped models have paddle shifters. Otherwise, the N Line looks to have all the same interior equipment as the standard Elantra, including a touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility.

Speaking of tech, the N Line will come with forward-collision warning, lane-keeping assist, automatic high-beams, blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert. Hyundai's nifty Digital Key will be included, as well, for Android users.

It's unclear exactly how much the Elantra N Line will cost, but the current version -- the 2020 Elantra Sport -- comes in around $25,000 including destination. We can't imagine the 2021 N Line will be priced much higher than that, meaning Hyundai's little sport compact should continue to be a pretty solid performance value.