2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E clinches EPA-estimated 300-mile range

Enlarge Image Nick Miotke/Roadshow

The 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E will go an EPA-estimated 300 miles on a single charge when equipped with rear-wheel drive and the extended-range battery option. That's a big "check mate" for Ford, which dismissed early EPA figures this month that started to call into question if the electric SUV would hit its target. It certainly did.

On Monday, Ford released the final EPA estimates that will sit on the Mustang Mach-E's window sticker when it starts finding its way into the hands of owners next month. Aside from the magic 300-mile figure, Ford also achieved every other internal estimate for the SUV after the EPA finished its testing procedures.

The Mustang Mach-E extended range with all-wheel drive will go 270 miles, the standard range with AWD will do 211 miles and the standard range model equipped with RWD will go 230 miles -- just like Ford said they would. The standard range/AWD combo is actually up by 1 mile; Ford thought it would do 210 miles on a charge.

One model not included in the testing just yet is the California Route 1 trim. Ford also expects the variant to do 300 miles on a charge and said the EPA will confirm its estimate at a later date.

The SUVs that will first reach customers are the Mach-E First Edition and Premium trim. Based on the Premium trim, the First Edition costs $61,000 after a $1,100 destination charge and comes standard with the extended range battery and AWD, so expect it to do 270 miles. The Premium trim skips a few of the First Edition's goods and starts at $51,700 with the standard range battery. Adding the bigger battery pack costs an extra $5,000, and AWD is a $2,700 option.

Next year, we'll see the entry-level Mustang Mach-E launch with its $44,995 starting price. The California Route 1 and GT trims will also come to life in 2021, and every variant will qualify for a $7,500 federal tax credit.