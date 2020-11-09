Ford Mustang Mach-E EPA range estimates fall below original gauges

Enlarge Image Ford

We're excited to get behind the wheel of Ford's first purpose-built electric car. That's the Mustang Mach-E, if you haven't been paying close attention. The hype behind the newest addition to the Mustang family is real, but for those hoping for an official range estimate with the magic number "3," the EPA delivered disappointing news.

Estimates ready for certification within the EPA made their way online ahead of time, thanks to a member of the Mach-E forum on Monday. They show the electric car with the Extended Range option attached will go a maximum of 288 miles. That's in rear-wheel drive form, mind you. The all-wheel drive version musters 250 miles. Ford originally aimed for at least 300 miles with RWD and 270 miles with AWD. The automaker did not immediately return a request for comment on the news.

The Extended Range estimates may hint that we'll see similar drops for the Standard Range models. Ford has pointed to 210 miles for the SUV when equipped with AWD and 230 miles with a RWD layout. The EPA has not published any figures for the variant so far, however, and Ford's focused on first bringing the Extended Range to market.

There's one area where Ford may be able to ring in its widely publicized 300-mile range figure, however. We still don't know how far the Mustang Mach-E California Route 1 trim will go. Ford has always said the model, which only offers RWD, will be equipped for "max range." It's possible that even though it shares the Extended Range battery and running gear, it squeaks by with a higher range estimate thanks to other factors. We'll have to wait and see how things pan out.

But, mileage varies with driving style, temperatures and other factors like HVAC usage. Owners may see a range higher than these estimates. Hell, we beat the EPA's Porsche Taycan estimates easily without even trying once before; maybe we'll do it again in a Mustang Mach-E when we have the pleasure of driving one.