Ford Bronco reveal delayed months over coronavirus

Enlarge Image Facebook

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO website

We'll need to wait a little longer to see the 2021 Ford Bronco. After previously confirming with Roadshow that preview events surrounding the SUV were canceled as a COVID-19 precaution, the latest word is it could be a couple of months before we have an updated debut timeframe.

Ford had planned to host media for a preview event for the Bronco the week of March 15, but issued a statement via email saying the event was cancelled "due to ongoing coronavirus concerns." A debut was likely in the weeks to come, but in the past month, numerous states, including Ford's home state of Michigan, have abided by stay-at-home orders to slow the virus' spread.

Ford previously told Roadshow to stay tuned for new information about the Bronco's debut in the meantime, but when asked more recently, we're told it could even be a couple of months before we learn more. Whether the reveal will move to a digital platform or the automaker will reschedule things altogether remains to be seen.

The debut was quite near as leaked images of the Jeep Wrangler competitor emerged in March, fueling further excitement for the hard-core SUV.

With the confirmation of the Bronco's postponement, Ford also notified employees last month that all non-business-critical roles will move to remote work. The decision impacts the automaker's global workforce and all positions will move to a remote scenario until further notice.

Juggernaut via Facebook

Ford previously said it restricted international and domestic employee travel after two workers in China contracted COVID-19. The two employees were based in China and have since recovered. The automaker's production plants across North America have remained offline since March as well. As for when they'll reopen, it's not clear, but Ford quickly pivoted to produce critical personal protective gear and ventilators to fight COVID-19.

The novel coronavirus has quickly put numerous events, gatherings and other aspects of typical daily life on hold. Organizers of the Geneva Motor Show canceled the event earlier this year and organizers already confirmed the New York Auto Show is postponed until August. That would have left the North American International Auto Show in Detroit as the first major auto show of the year. Organizers canceled the event on March 31 after FEMA declared the show's home, the TCF Center, a field hospital for COVID-19 patients.

The show, typically in January, moved to June for 2020 as part of a rebranding effort announced in 2018.

Now playing: Watch this: The Ford Bronco is going to Baja

First published March 13.

Update, April 16: Adds new information about a debut timeframe.