2021 Ford Bronco crawls through Rubicon trail on video

You can't wait for the 2021 Ford Bronco. We can't wait for it either, quite frankly. But, in the meantime, we'll keep enjoying the table scraps fed to us, and today, we have video of the off-road SUV on the Rubicon trail.

It's not a terribly long video, but we do see the Bronco complete with the Sasquatch package tackling a mighty rocky incline somewhere along the trail. According to a post from the folks at the Bronco6G forum on Wednesday, there were actually a small pack of Broncos hitting the unbeaten path that day, but we only have video of this particular SUV.

The crew testing the SUVs also had a two-door Bronco with the optional 33-inch all-terrain tires and Ford Performance bumper and a second four-door Bronco sporting the seven-speed manual transmission, complete with a crawler gear. The other four-door Bronco also runs the 33-inch mud terrain tires and some Ford Performance beadlock rings. According to the forum poster, a friend stumbled upon the Ford crew testing the SUVs and got a little more information about the particular Broncos there.

The SUVs definitely look like they've spent a lot of time in the rocks. Aftermath photos of the SUVs show dented bumpers, scrapes and plenty of other battle scars. While it's easy to say the Broncos had a tough time on the trail, there's simply no way to know where the damage came from. These SUVs could have been part of testing for months now. It also looks like Ford brought along at least one Jeep Wrangler. You know, just for kicks and giggles.

We also got a look at the Bronco's trail turn assist, which looks pretty neat, in the brief video below.

We'll surely see the SUVs out in their element more often, especially now that engineers can test them with minimal camouflage following the Bronco's debut last month. Reservations for the Bronco remain open, and in December, reservation holders will be able to convert those to an official order.