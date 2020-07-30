2021 Ford Bronco racks up over 150,000 reservations in 2 weeks

It's only been just over two weeks since the 2021 Ford Bronco debuted, and as if the mighty positive reaction wasn't already a good indicator for how the SUV will sell, we have a raw figure now.
Ahead of Ford's second-quarter earning's call, the automaker's Chief Financial Officer, Tim Stone, said the company has received over 150,000 reservations for a new Bronco. Keep in mind, the Bronco debuted on July 13. That's a serious amount of interest considering each person put down $100 towards their future off-road SUV.
The big number follows news Ford also ended up with a reported 18-month waitlist for the new Bronco. Although production remains on track and first deliveries will begin next spring, a source told Car and Driver this week some may not receive their SUV until 2022 simply due to demand. A Ford spokesperson didn't speak directly to the waitlist but told Roadshow reservation holders will receive an approximate delivery date early next year.
The 2021 Bronco will arrive in both two- and four-door versions this time around with prices starting at $29,995 after a destination charge. That's for the two-door Bronco. The bigger four-door Bronco for you and your friends starts at $34,695. If you still want a chance to receive one of the first SUVs, reservations remain open and holders will reportedly convert a reservation to a final order later this year.
2021 Ford Bronco 2-Door looks to be an off-road warriorSee all photos
