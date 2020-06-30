2021 Ford Bronco reservations will open the same day as reveal

Enlarge Image Ford

Not only will we see the 2021 Ford Bronco in fewer than two weeks, but those ready to put one in their driveway will have the chance to reserve one the same day.

Ford dropped the information on Monday as it teased what the Bronco will sound like via Instagram. It confirmed the July 13 reveal date will also be the day reservation books open. To place a reservation, Ford told Roadshow all it will take is $100.

The process should work much like the Mustang Mach-E. Originally, it cost $500 to place a reservation, and when order books officially opened this past Monday, those with a reservation were able to actually convert their reservation to an order. It's unverified, but supposedly, official orders for the 2021 Bronco will begin in December before deliveries kick off in April 2021.

As for the Bronco's little brother, known as the Bronco Sport, we don't know exactly when we'll see it yet. A previous rumor pointed to a July 1 date for Bronco Sport orders to open, but, well, that's tomorrow -- with no sign of the baby Bronco just yet.

The fact fans can place a reservation for the Bronco the same day as the reveal should come as a relief to them. It's been a long three years since Ford announced the off-road SUV would return. If leaks, teasers and other bits of information add up, it should be worth the wait.