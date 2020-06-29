2021 Ford Bronco will sound like this

Enlarge Image Facebook

We are officially just two weeks away from seeing the 2021 Ford Bronco in all its retro, off-road and rugged glory. Before then, Ford's gone ahead and slipped us a new teaser via Instagram.

On Monday, the Ford Bronco's official Instagram page shared a point-of-view video that's all about the Bronco's noises. Specifically, the noises coming from under the hood. The automaker didn't share any additional information aside from the video, but it basically confirms Ford will offer a turbocharged V6. That tone is distinctly reminiscent of the automaker's line of EcoBoost V6 engines.

What kind of displacement the Bronco will boast, we don't know. Today, the Blue Oval manufactures a twin-turbo 3.5-liter V6 and a turbocharged 2.7-liter V6 with the EcoBoost branding. The latter is the more likely candidate.

Aside from the turbocharged V6, rumors have pointed to Ford's 2.3-liter turbo-four engine as the Bronco's base mill. It should share the engine with the Ford Ranger. After all, the Bronco supposedly shares the Ranger's architecture. A seven-speed manual transmission may also be a possibility with a gear dedicated to low-speed rock crawling.

We have a feeling Ford will keep dishing out a few teasers in the next couple of weeks, but the Bronco's July 13 reveal day will be here before we know it.