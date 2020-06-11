2021 Chevy Corvette Stingray price still starts under $60,000

Enlarge Image Tim Stevens/Roadshow

Despite rumors that the mid-engine Chevrolet Corvette Stingray would see a price bump after its introductory model year, the 2021 model won't cost a single cent more.

Chevy confirmed with Roadshow the 2021 Corvette Stingray coupe will stick with its $59,995 starting price, which includes destination. The Corvette Stingray convertible will also hold steady with its $67,495 price tag. Car and Driver first reported the news on Wednesday.

The steady entry prices rule out a rumor from last year that indicated Chevy had plans to increase the starting price after the 2020 model year. So the story went, the sub-$60,000 price was to help create buzz for the first mid-engine Corvette in history. The sports car has always been a value for the performance crammed in, and with the $59,995 starting price, Chevy definitely kept its promise.

We certainly could see a price increase later in the car's life -- the C7-generation car certainly did -- but for now the C8 Corvette is safe from a price hike.

Orders for the 2021 Corvette Stingray will open next month while 2020 Corvette production does its best to keep humming along. It's been quite a rough start for the guys and gals building the car in Bowling Green, Kentucky after the UAW strike delayed the production start. As the sports car started to roll off the assembly line in greater numbers, General Motors in March paused all North American production to slow the spread of COVID-19, the disease the coronavirus causes.

While Chevy continues cranking out the base car, the brand is hard at work on the next rumored installment into the C8 Corvette family: a new Corvette Z06.