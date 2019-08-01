This is what comes standard in the midengine 2020 Chevy Corvette

Enlarge Image Chevrolet

Chevrolet may have debuted the 2020 Corvette in front of a global audience hungry to finally see the first production midengine 'Vette, but there's still a whole lot we don't know about the thing, including what sort of kit is included on the entry-level, sub-$60,000 model. But thanks to a recently published order guide, we can finally get some answers.

General Motors recently published the order guide for the 2020 C8 Corvette, and its list of standard equipment is pretty solid, even in its simplest 1LT form. In terms of creature comforts, the base Corvette includes dual-zone automatic climate control, keyless entry and start, two power-adjustable seats, a power tilt-and-telescope steering column and a leather-wrapped steering wheel. Strangely enough, heated seats are not standard.

There's a whole lot of standard tech in the 2020 Corvette, too. The infotainment system has an 8-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, SiriusXM and HD Radio, and it pipes tunes out through a 10-speaker Bose sound system. There's a high-definition backup camera, as well as NFC phone pairing that only requires holding your phone up to the infotainment screen. Chevy's 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot is in there, too. Rear parking sensors, LED headlights, remote start and a 12-inch gauge cluster screen are all standard, too. Solid.

Of course, moving up to the 2LT or 3LT trims bestow even more goodies upon you. 2LT adds embedded navigation, a color head-up display, wireless device charging, a 14-speaker Bose audio system and a curb-view camera on the front bumper. Seat heating and ventilation are standard on 2LT, as well, in addition to a heated steering wheel, blind spot monitoring and a rearview mirror that houses a screen that can show a feed from the backup camera. 2LT also adds the Corvette's front-lift system to help get over steep driveway curbs.

3LT takes things even further with different bucket seats (competition seats can be had on any trim, for an additional cost), a leather-wrapped interior and microfiber upper interior trim. It's also the trim that lets you choose a custom interior trim and seat combination.

All three trims can opt for the Z51 performance package that pushes the Corvette's 0-to-60 time down under 3 seconds. This adds performance brakes, a sportier suspension, a performance exhaust, an adjusted rear axle ratio, a limited slip differential, proper summer tires, better cooling and a bit more aero. The suspension and exhaust can be installed separately, as well, the latter of which is said to add about 5 horsepower itself.

