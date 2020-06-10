Chevy Corvette Z06 could rock specific Michelin rubber, active aero, report says

Enlarge Image Chevrolet

A new Chevrolet Corvette Z06 is a super poorly kept secret because, well, the Z06 badge kind of goes hand in hand with a Corvette. First comes the regular model, then eventually, a Z06.

When we do eventually see a mid-engine Corvette Z06, it'll be a wildly different beast compared with the Corvette Stingray on sale today. And thanks to a report from Muscle Cars & Trucks, we likely have some more information on the car.

The website reported Monday on three separate areas surrounding the next Z06: tires, active aerodynamics and the exhaust. Before we get into the new alleged information, let's walk through one big thing that's all but confirmed. That'd be the next Z06's engine.

Chevy previously confirmed its new race car, the Corvette C8.R, runs a naturally aspirated 5.5-liter DOHC V8 engine with a flat-plane crankshaft. It's a wildly exotic move for the Corvette and it's basically guaranteed this engine will find its way to the middle of the Corvette Z06 with some changes for the street car.

Noting that, the MC&T report detailed a possible change to the mid-engine car's exhaust that could help produce a mighty exotic tone compared with the standard car's 6.2-liter pushrod V8. The thinking behind the change, according to the website's sources, is the move will help better differentiate the Z06 and the Stingray. The proposed exhaust would come with different finishing tips, too, but the design hasn't gotten the green light yet, according to the report.

Moving into the Z06's tires, we'll likely see the car's wheels wrapped in Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 R tires. If the tire sounds familiar, it's the rubber Porsche runs on the 911 GT3 RS and GT2 RS. They should provide all the grip needed to work the next Corvette Z06 through corners and put down a rumored 650 horsepower. By the way, we could see optional carbon-fiber wheels, too.

The final piece of information is about the car's aerodynamics, and it's likely we'll see an optional active aero package, according to the report. Probably part of the Z06's typically optional Z07 Package. We absolutely know GM is interested in such technology because the automaker filed a patent for an active aero system in the past -- and even used a C7 Corvette as the example vehicle.

Such a system would allow the Corvette Z06 to react as the car corners, accelerates and brakes. These systems are delightfully complex, but can have numerous benefits when it comes to letting air flow and pass differently as the conditions need.

Did Chevy have anything to say about all of this? That'd be a no. A representative told Roadshow, "We are not engaging in speculation on potential future product variants." The Z06 was rumored for a 2022 debut, but we also know GM froze future vehicle development due to the coronavirus pandemic. While the Z06 isn't off the table, it could be subject to a delay.