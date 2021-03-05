2021 Chevy Corvette prices quietly increased, despite previous announcement

Enlarge Image Andrew Krok/Roadshow

If you submit an order for a 2021 Chevrolet Corvette these days, you're going to cough up another $1,000. Not a huge deal, but a curious one considering we already received previous official prices for the model year. According to a report Corvette Action Center last Friday, Chevy's sports car will now cost $60,995 after destination, up from $59,995 for the first part of this year.

Chevy did not immediately return Roadshow's request for comment on the sudden price change, but it comes amid a number of production shutdowns at General Motors' production plant in Bowling Green, Kentucky, home to the Corvette. Chevy never addressed the specific causes for the multiple instances of idled production lines, but the entire industry continues to reel from a semiconductor chip shortage. It's possible the automaker simply needed to pass along increased production costs to buyers, but $1,000 isn't anything that will likely dissuade buyers from the sports car.

There is a catch to this price increase, according to the report, though. For anyone who placed an order before March 2, or sees the code "1100" on their build or sale orders, the price increase doesn't apply. We'll be happy to provide additional details if and when Chevy gets back to us on this piece of information. But, from here on out, the Corvette's a $60,995 machine.

That's arguably still one heck of a bargain considering the performance on tap. The 2021 Corvette still rocks a 6.2-liter V8 engine with 490 horsepower and 465 pound-feet of torque before ticking the option for the Z51 package. The performance goods included bump the figures to 495 hp and 470 lb-ft of torque. And new for the 2021 model is standard Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and a digital tachometer for track driving sessions. Buyers can also option the Magnetic Ride Control shocks without opting for the full Z51 package.