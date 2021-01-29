Chevy Corvette production halts for fourth time due to supplier problems

Enlarge Image Steven Ewing/Roadshow

Production of the 2021 Chevrolet C8 Corvette Stingray is, once again, shut down. If you're not keeping track (like I am), this is now the fourth time General Motors has pressed pause on production of the sports car, and according to a Corvette Blogger report from Thursday, workers won't return to start building the car until Feb. 8. The shutdown reportedly begins on Feb. 1.

Chevrolet confirmed the shutdown and in a statement said, "Due to a temporary parts supply issue, we can confirm that Bowling Green Assembly will not run production the week of February 1. Our supply chain, manufacturing and engineering teams are working closely with our supply base to mitigate any further impact on production, and we expect the plant to resume normal operations on Monday, February 8."

The brand didn't speak about what there's actually a shortage of, so it's not clear what led to the disruption this time. Back in November when production stopped for a third time, Chevy declined to disclose what parts shortages caused the shutdown, so it's highly unlikely we'll learn more this time.

As I said, the eighth-generation Corvette's had a rocky road since GM revealed the mid-engine sports car. A United Auto Workers strike originally pushed production by a couple months, and when production finally did get off the ground, the coronavirus pandemic hit. GM joined nearly every other major automaker in shutting down auto production to slow the spread of the virus last March, and it took Corvette production offline with it. GM also had a one-week-long shutdown last October for other supplier issues.