2020 Jeep Gladiator costs $2,100 more than a Wrangler

The long-awaited 2020 Jeep Gladiator pickup finally goes on sale this spring. And if you fancy the truck version of the Wrangler more than the traditional SUV shape, you won't have to pay a lot more for the privilege.

The 2020 Gladiator will start at $33,545, not including $1,495 for destination, Jeep confirmed Friday. That's for the base Sport model that comes standard with a 3.6-liter Pentastar V6 engine and a six-speed manual transmission. A two-speed transfer case, skid plates for the fuel tank and transmission, 17-inch wheels and a 5-inch infotainment screen are also standard. Sport models are rated to tow 6,000 pounds and haul 1,105 pounds of payload.

Next, the Sport S trim starts at $36,745 and adds 17-inch aluminum wheels, power windows, power tailgate, power locking doors, heated mirrors and remote keyless entry. A 7-inch Uconnect touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto is also available. With the Max Tow Package, a 4.10 axle ratio and eight-speed automatic transmission, the Sport S achieves the Gladiator's best-in-class, 7,650-pound tow rating, while the 3.73 axle ratio with the six-speed manual nets the 1,600-pound payload capacity.

The Overland trim can be had for $40,395 and boasts side steps and body-colored fenders, 18-inch wheels, dual-zone air conditioning and a 7-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. In this trim you can trade up to the larger 8.4-inch infotainment screen, with a standard Wi-Fi hotspot. The maximum towing and payload ratings for the Overland are 6,000 and 1,140 pounds, respectively.

The top-dog Rubicon starts at $43,545 and adds the more robust Rock-Trac four-wheel-drive system, locking differentials, a disconnecting sway bar, 17-inch wheels wearing 33-inch Falken Wildpeak tires, rock rails and upgraded Fox shocks. For truck utility, the Rubicon is still plenty useful, rated to tow 7,000 pounds and haul 1,200 pounds of payload.

Enlarge Image FCA US LLC

The Gladiator is only available in a four-door body with a five-foot bed, and every truck comes with four-wheel drive. A similarly equipped Ford Ranger starts at $30,680, while the Toyota Tacoma SR comes in at $31,965 and the Chevrolet Colorado WT sets you back $32,795. The current bargain in the truck world, however, is the Nissan Frontier Crew Cab S for a mere $29,390.

Driver's aids can be added to any trim. The Jeep Active Safety Group includes rear park assist, blind-spot monitoring and LED tail lights, while the Advanced Safety Group adds adaptive cruise control and forward collision warning.

The 2020 Jeep Gladiator will hit US dealers this spring. Be sure to read our in-depth review for full impressions.