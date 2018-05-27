Apple CarPlay is now offered on more than 400 different cars

Chevrolet

It's been three years since Apple introduced CarPlay connectivity to the world, and as of today the company says there are "more than" 400 cars that now offer the feature.

The milestone, picked up by Mac Rumors, comes as the 2019 Subaru WRX adds Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support as standard. Mazda also recently launched CarPlay support for the first time with the 2018 6 sedan. The first car with the tech, by the way? The Ferrari FF.

Apple has a full list of vehicles with CarPlay smartphone mirroring equipped from the factory, but suffice it to say that at this point it covers essentially every major automaker. And that's before counting all the aftermarket devices that drivers can use to upgrade their older vehicles with CarPlay connectivity. For the uninitiated, Apple CarPlay transforms your car's infotainment display into essentially a mirror-image of your phone's interface, ideally discouraging drivers from picking up or looking down at their phones while behind the wheel.

While smartphone devotees will no doubt be happy to see that even more vehicles will let them connect their Apple iPhone, there are some troubling trends about the future of CarPlay's availability. BMW has hinted it might start charging an annual subscription fee to use CarPlay, a frustrating proposal for an otherwise free technology (though some carmakers already charge an extra one-time fee to equip CarPlay connectivity).

On the other side of the phone world, Google also says that Android Auto is supported in "over 400" cars, in addition to various aftermarket infotainment systems.