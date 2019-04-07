2019 Easter Jeep Safari concepts: All Gladiator, all the time

By far the coolest thing about the annual Easter Jeep Safari is that all of one-off concepts that Jeep builds for the event are legit runners. It doesn't matter if they are a vehicle that has zero shot of going into production, or one that is a rolling display for the latest Mopar parts, all have to be able to handle the off-roading abuse Moab, Utah has to offer.

With the 2020 Gladiator bringing a pickup back to the Jeep lineup, it's not a huge surprise that this year's concepts are all trucks. There's some awesome sheetmetal here ranging from nifty throwbacks to some interesting lifestyle-themed examples that provide a sampling of the upfitting capabilities of the newest Jeep. Here's a closer look of all six concepts.

Enlarge Image Jeep

Wayout

As its name implies, the Jeep Wayout turns Jeep's new pickup truck into the ultimate overlanding vehicle to strike a way out into the wilderness away from civilization. With a Gladiator Rubicon painted Gator Green as the starting point, a 2-inch lift kit is installed to provide additional ground clearance. A set of old-school, 17-inch steel wheels wrapped with 37-inch Falken Wildpeak M/T tires ups clearance further to better clear obstacles. When the going gets real tough, a 12,000-pound Warn winch is also installed on the steel front bumper.

Powering the concept is the 3.6-liter Pentastar V6 bolted to an eight-speed automatic transmission that's for the most part stock. The only exception is that the engine breathes through a Jeep Performance Parts snorkel helping it trudge through water better. Carrying extra fuel isn't a problem with two fuel cans integrated in the bedsides and on-board air compressor enables people to venture even further off the grid.

Once you get to a campsite, the Wayout is equipped with a two-person, roof-top tent perched on a custom bed rack with an integrated ladder for easy access. Setting up a covered sitting area is also easily done with a 270-degree awning. Gear will also make it to your destination safe and dry thanks to the bed's lockable Decked storage system.

Flatbill

Drawing inspiration from the motocross lifestyle, the Flatbill is a visually loud take on the Gladiator Rubicon. Named after flat bill baseball hats, the concept wears a vented carbon fiber hood and high fender flares designed after ones found on motocross bikes. A shorter front bumper improves approach angle, while departure angle also increases with redesigned bed lowers and tube rear bumper.

The concept's bed is set up to carry two dirt bikes with loading and unloading made easier by the removal of the tailgate in favor of slide-out ramps. Allowing the Flatbill to transport the motorcycles almost anywhere are Dynatrac Pro-Rock 60 front and rear axles, custom 4-inch lift kit and larger rear bypass shock absorbers. The whole package rides on 20-inch wheels wrapped with beefy 40-inch Maxxis tires.

Enlarge Image Jeep

Inside, the Flatbill's floor boards are covered in yellow bed liner and seat inserts trimmed with motocross jacket material. Along with wild dashboard graphics and yellow accent stitching, designers aimed to give the surroundings a bright and hip vibe.

Powering matters is the Pentastar V6 engine working with an eight-speed automatic gearbox. To up power slightly, a Mopar cold air intake system is installed.

M-715 Five-Quarter

Following last year's very cool Wagoneer Roadtrip, Jeep found a 1968 M-715 on Craigslist to serve as the foundation for this year's resto-mod. The "Five-Quarter" name refers to the old Jeep trucks that were one-and-one-quarter ton vehicles. The Gladiator-based M-715 military vehicle was completely redone with the exception of the original frame, doors, windshield and parts of the cab being salvaged, but modified for the concept.

On the outside, a carbon fiber front end replaces the old steel panels and the convertible soft-top roof is cut-down 3.5 inches. At the rear, a custom aluminum bed is made up of perforated panels and water jet cut pieces on the sides. Wood slats are used on the floor. For more body protection, functional rock rails and a modified Gladiator Rubicon steel front bumper are installed. The whole vehicle wears a brushed metal finish and rides on 20-inch beadlock wheels covered with 40-inch Maxxis mud terrain tires.

Enlarge Image Jeep

The cabin adopts new Jeep Wrangler seats without headrests and aluminum, water-jet-cut bits on the dash and door panels. To house the transmission and transfer case, designers used an old 8-71 supercharger to continue the Five-Quarter's industrial aura inside. Like the Flatbill, the floors are also covered with bed liner.

Finally, there's big power available under the hood with 6.2-liter supercharged Hemi V8 delivering 707 horsepower from the Hellcat models. What's not to like about that?

J6

With a pickup finally returning to lineup, Jeep is tinkering around with the idea of a short cab, long bed truck in the J6 concept. Based off the Wrangler Unlimited's 118.4 inch foundation, designers looked to the 1978 Honcho for styling inspiration for the two-door pickup. It's covered in a sharp Metallic Brilliant Blue paint color that's a hot-rodded interpretation of an original 1978 hue. Fender and tailgate badging are also done up in vintage font.

Look closely and you'll likely be able to pick some Gladiator parts like the hood and front Rubicon bumper that's been modified with 2-inch steel stinger bars for additional off-road protection. At the sides, the Gladiator rock rails have been shored up with 2-inch steel tube extensions. Out back, the 6-foot bed (12 inches longer than the stock Gladiator) features a spray-in bedliner and carries a prototype steel roll bar and spare tire carrier capable of holding a 37-inch tire. One thing that shouldn't be an issue is trail driving at night with a total of 10 5-inch LED lights scattered about the J6's exterior each capable of producing 4,800 lumens.

Enlarge Image Jeep

Dressing the interior are Katzkin leather seats with body-matching blue accent stitching and a handful of Mopar accessories including a pedal kit, all-weather floor liners and door sill plates. A prototype removable hardtop covers the cabin.

Raising the J6's off-road prowess are a production Jeep Performance Parts 2-inch lift kit and big 37-inch BFGoodrich tires mounted on 17-inch beadlock wheels. And finally to draw a little more oomph out of the 3.6-liter engine, a cold-air intake has been installed.

Gladiator Gravity

Even though the Gladiator Gravity is called a concept, it's something customers can build today by raiding the Jeep Performance Parts catalog with a spare $8,000. With the exception of some of the custom graphics, all of the pieces used on the rock climber-themed Gravity are among the more than 200 parts available at launch.

To add hauling flexibility, the Gravity features a couple of slick systems. The first being a cargo carrier basket that mounts to Mopar cross rails to hold things like tents, folding chairs, rope and other items that can be exposed to the elements. The other is a Decked truck bed system with lockable drawers to keep things like clothes and food secure and dry.

Enlarge Image Jeep

For the ultimate open-air experience, the Punk'N Metallic Orange Gravity wears Jeep Performance Parts 2-inch steel tube doors. A mesh sunbonnet is also installed offering some shade from the sun, while retaining the topless feel. For additional side body protection, tougher and wider rock rails are bolted on, while accessory LED lights amp up night visibility.

On the performance front, the Gravity gets a 2-inch lift and 35-inch BFGoodrich tires mounted on 17-inch wheels. Helping the 3.6-liter V6 engine push out a little more power are a cold-air intake and cat-back exhaust system.

JT Scrambler

Returning to the retro-inspired blueprint, the JT Scrambler calls back to the 1982 CJ8 Scrambler for the Gladiator-based concept. The throwback color theme uses Punk'N Metallic Orange and Nacho for the body-side and hood striping over the white paint job. The cabin is covered by a brown freedom top to round out the period correct appearance.

Brown continues into the interior with Amaretto Brown Katzkin leather and orange accent stitching used for the seats, dash and armrests. The Jeep grille logo is embroidered into the seatbacks. Mopar pedal kit and all-weather floor mats complete the alterations inside.

Enlarge Image Jeep

Like many of the concepts, from a function standpoint a spray-in bedliner and a gaggle of LED lights are installed on the truck's exterior. There's also a prototype roll bar, but for the Scrambler extends the length of the bed to offer a total of eight tie-down spots to secure cargo. Adding body protection are Jeep Performance Parts rock rails finished with a non-slip coating.

Finishing off the Scrambler package are 37-inch BFGoodrich tires mounted on 17-inch bronze slot wheel. A 2-inch lift helps provide the necessary space to run the big rubber and ratchet up ground clearance at the same time. To punch up power, a Mopar cold air intake and cat-back exhaust system are also bolted on.