2020 Honda Civic holds steady with minimal price bump

Pick a Civic, any Civic, and you'll find the 2020 Honda Civic costs only $200 more across the entire model range. Honda published prices for the new model year on Monday, and frankly, it's an identical car to the 2019 model.

That's not a bad thing, however, since the 2019 model year ushered in a slightly refreshed Civic look and the Sport trim for both the sedan and coupe. Give whoever thought up the Sport trim kudos because the automaker said it quickly became the second-most popular trim within the Civic lineup.

With zero major changes to the 2020 Civic sedan, and a $200 price increase across the board, we can jump right into prices. Below are the trims and their final prices after a $930 destination charge.

Civic LX sedan (manual transmission): $20,680

Civic LX (CVT): $21,480

Civic Sport (manual transmission): $22,380

Civic Sport (CVT): $23,180

Civic EX: $24,630

Civic EX-L: $25,830

Civic Touring: $28,530

As noted, a CVT is optional for both the LX and Sport trims for another $800. Otherwise, a CVT is standard. Civic Coupe pricing is below.

Civic Coupe LX: $21,880

Civic Coupe Sport (manual transmission): $22,680

Civic Coupe Sport (CVT): $23,480

Civic Coupe EX: $24,430

Civic Coupe Touring: $28,030

Opt for either the LX or Sport trim and get a 2.0-liter inline-four engine with 158 horsepower and 138 pound-feet of torque. Every other trim gets a 1.5-liter turbo-four engine with 174 hp and 167 lb-ft of torque. Civics equipped with this engine but with a CVT lose 5 lb-ft of torque, however, for a total of 162 lb-ft.

Standard features remain plentiful for the Civic as well. Honda Sensing, its suite of active safety features, is standard on all trims. Automatic high beams, auto climate control and a 7-inch digital gauge instrument cluster are also standard. Those looking for the all-important Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capability will need to splurge for at least the Civic Sport trim, which adds a 7-inch touchscreen for infotainment. Buyers can kick the tires on a 2020 Civic starting Oct. 8 as they arrive at dealers.