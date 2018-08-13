2019 Honda Civic standardizes safety, sprouts Sport trim

Enlarge Image Honda

The Honda Civic is entering its third model year after starting off its 10th generation with a bang, and it's seen fit to shove a few more tricks up its compact car's sleeves.

The 2019 Honda Civic features some very mild styling updates. There are tweaks to the front and rear bumpers, as well as the grille. Honda also updated the look of its halogen and LED headlights, as well, and there are a few new wheel designs in the mix. You'll need to have studied the Civic extensively to notice the difference, but it's not like the Civic wasn't already attractive before these tweaks.

There are more substantial updates, too. Honda has added a new Civic Sport trim between the base LX and the EX trims. It's meant for enthusiasts on a budget, rocking stronger accents on the sides, a black lower front fascia and larger 18-inch alloy wheels. There's also a new decklid spoiler on the Civic Sport's sedan variant. Its engine is the same 2.0-liter naturally aspirated I4 that the base trim uses, mated to the buyer's choice of a CVT or six-speed manual. An updated seven-inch infotainment system is standard, and it includes both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

The news certain to intrigue most buyers, though, involves the Civic's safety systems. Honda Sensing, the automaker's suite of active and passive safety systems, is now standard on every Civic trim from LX to Touring. This package includes automatic emergency braking, forward collision warning, lane-keep assist, lane departure warning and adaptive cruise control.

Honda has not yet released pricing information on the 2019 Civic, but the addition of Honda Sensing to every trim could see the price creep up slightly. The 2019 Civic goes on sale later this year.