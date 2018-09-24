2019 Honda Civic's new Sport trim starts at $21,150

The Honda Civic is currently in the middle of its 10th-generation stride, picking up a few notable updates for the 2019 model year. But one thing it didn't pick up was a big ol' price hike.

The 2019 Honda Civic starts at $19,450 for a base LX sedan with a six-speed manual transmission, a $510 bump over last year's model. Part of the reason for this modest price hike is the addition of Honda Sensing on every single trim. Honda Sensing is the automaker's suite of active and passive safety systems that includes automatic braking, forward collision warning and adaptive cruise control.

If you want a coupe instead of a sedan, that price rises to $20,650, and you lose the ability to get the base model with a stick. Its four-cylinder engine puts out 158 horsepower and 138 pound-feet of torque. Standard equipment includes automatic climate control, a 7-inch digital gauge cluster and a 5-inch infotainment screen.

New for 2019 is the addition of a Sport trim above LX. Starting at $21,150 for the sedan or $21,450 for the coupe, the Sport trim can be had with either a manual transmission or a CVT. It's the budget-enthusiast trim, with larger alloy wheels, a decklid spoiler on the sedan and a black lower front fascia on both coupe and sedan. It also adds a larger 7-inch infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

The next trim, EX, starts at $23,400 for the sedan and $23,200 for the coupe. This adds neat features like keyless entry, heated side mirrors, a moonroof and the LaneWatch side-mounted blind-spot camera. The sedan also gets an eight-way power driver's seat, which explains why it's $900 more expensive than last year's. Sedan buyers can opt for a more expensive EX-L trim with leather, but coupe buyers don't get an EX-L trim. The EX trim also replaces the 2.0-liter I4 with a 1.5-liter turbocharged I4 putting out 174 horsepower and 162 pound-feet of torque.

At the top of the list is the Civic Touring, which will set you back $27,300 for the sedan or $26,850 for the coupe. This trim adds LED headlights with a new design, sport pedals, leather seats and, for the sedan, a power passenger seat and heated rear seats. You can check out full pricing, along with a comparison to last year's window stickers, below. The 2019 Civic hits dealerships on Oct. 10.

2019 Honda Civic Coupe pricing Trim 2019 MSRP 2018 MSRP Net change LX 2.0 CVT $20,650 $20,150 $500 Sport 2.0 6MT $21,450 N/A N/A Sport 2.0 CVT $22,250 N/A N/A EX 1.5 CVT $23,200 $22,600 $600 Touring 1.5 CVT $26,850 $26,425 $450

2019 Honda Civic Sedan pricing Trim 2019 MSRP 2018 MSRP Net change LX 2.0 6MT $19,450 $18,940 $510 LX 2.0 CVT $20,250 $19,740 $510 Sport 2.0 6MT $21,150 N/A N/A Sport 2.0 CVT $21,950 N/A N/A EX 1.5 CVT $23,400 $22,500 $900 EX-L 1.5 CVT $24,600 $24,000 $600 Touring 1.5 CVT $27,300 $26,800 $500

