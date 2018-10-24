BMW 8 Series Convertible will debut in LA, Gran Coupe and M8 arrive next year

Enlarge Image BMW

The 2019 BMW 8 Series goes on sale in the US later this year, and the first model we'll get is the M850i Coupe. But shortly thereafter, a number of other 8 Series models will follow, starting with the Convertible, and followed by Gran Coupe and M8 variants.

BMW will unveil the production 8 Series Convertible at the Los Angeles Auto Show in November, according to company representatives speaking to Roadshow at a media event Wednesday. BMW recently showed the Convertible in prototype form hot-weather testing in Death Valley.

The 8 Series Convertible will hit US dealers in spring 2019, though pricing is TBD. That said, it's safe to say the droptop will be priced several thousand dollars higher than the M850i Coupe, which starts at $111,900.

After the Coupe and Convertible models are off and running, BMW will launch the four-door 8 Series Gran Coupe, which is expected to be in showrooms next summer. That means the car will likely be revealed at either the Geneva Motor Show or New York Auto Show, though BMW spokespeople would not confirm exact debut timing.

Around the same time the 8 Series Gran Coupe launches, a trio of full-fledged M8 models will hit the scene. It's unclear if the M8s will use the 600-horsepower V8 from the M5 sedan, or if a more potent power plant will be offered. Fingers crossed for the latter.