2019 BMW 8 Series an expensive proposition at $111,900

The 2019 BMW 8 Series marks the return of a vaunted model, even if it's just a bigger, better 6 Series coupe. In addition to the car being bigger, so is its price tag.

When it lands in dealerships on Dec. 8, the 2019 BMW 8 Series will start at $111,900, plus an extra $995 for destination and handling. Considering the now-discontinued 6 Series coupe started around $78,000, that's a huge leap up in pricing. But this is a flagship coupe, meant to represent the best that BMW has to offer, so it makes sense that the price tag matches those aspirations.

It's not like 8 Series buyers will be left lacking at that price point. Standard equipment on the 8 Series, in its debut M850i guise, includes LED headlights with BMW's trick LaserLight tech, Merino leather seats, a 16-speaker Harman Kardon audio system, adaptive dampers, a 12.3-inch touchscreen and a 10.25-inch gauge screen.

If that's not enough, there are plenty of options to throw its way. The sound system can be upgraded to a 1,400-watt Bowers & Wilkins setup. You can have pretty glass controls for the shifter, volume knob, infotainment controller and the start button. You can even throw a carbon fiber roof into the mix. There's also an exterior package that adds some carbon fiber to the bodywork, if that's your hang.

Every M850i comes with BMW's 4.4-liter, twin-turbocharged V8. It'll send 523 horsepower and 553 pound-feet of torque to all four wheels by way of an eight-speed automatic. A more powerful M8 is on the way, but it's unclear if there'll be a less powerful version coming to slot under the M850i.