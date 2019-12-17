2020 Audi Q7 and its big updates will cost over $7,000 more

Enlarge Image Audi

Audi plans to make a little more on every 2020 Q7 it sells. The German luxury brand released prices for the updated SUV today, and now, the base model will cost a whopping $7,250 more.

The new starting price is $61,795, up from $54,545 for a base 2019 Q7. Moving up to the midrange Premium Plus trim gives a $64,795 price and the range-topping Prestige trim will cost $71,195. Knowing the new prices also reflects an even bigger increase for the Q7 Premium Plus, which costs $7,750 more this model year. The Prestige trim's increase isn't as drastic, inching up by $3,350.

To be fair, the 2020 Q7 does get a lot of new gear. There's a new twin-turbo 3.0-liter V6 under the hood that makes more power and torque now. Ratings peg the big SUV to make 335 horsepower and 369 pound-feet of torque, up 6 hp and 44 lb-ft over last year's model.

On the options list are an adaptive air suspension, all-wheel steering and a towing package. All-wheel drive is standard on every Q7, as is an eight-speed automatic transmission.

Minor changes are present on the exterior, including a more defined grille akin to the Audi Q8 SUV. The bigger news is inside, where Audi's MMI touch display is now present. Gone are the rotary dial and buttons in favor of two screens that handle all the infotainment and HVAC functions. The top screen measures 10.1 inches, while the bottom one is 8.6 inches. While I do love buttons, the MMI system has been pretty darn good in my experience.

Audi's Virtual Cockpit is also standard for the price. The Virtual Cockpit puts a 12.3-inch screen in the gauge cluster for drivers to customize as they see fit. Rounding out the big tech changes is a new emergency assist that can detect if the driver's been inactive. If so, it will sound off a flurry of alerts before flicking on the hazards and bringing the vehicle to a gradual stop in its lane.

If money isn't an issue, there's something lower-riding that may check your boxes. The Audi A6 Allroad returns to the US for 2020, but it actually costs more than a base Q7. But, you won't look like everyone else riding around in an SUV.