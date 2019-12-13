The 2020 Audi A6 Allroad gets US pricing and availability

Enlarge Image Audi

So we've known about the return of the A6-size Audi Allroad for a while now, and frankly because we're automotive journalists and entirely too predictable, we've been super-excited for it. Audi has been keeping us in the dark about one of the most important aspects of the car, aka the price, but not anymore.



Now, if you happened to forget the particulars of the forthcoming 2020 Audi A6 Allroad, don't worry because we're going to do a refresher. To start, this Allroad is based on the larger A6 platform rather than the smaller A4 platform, which we got in the last go-around. Audi plans to offer it with its 3.0-liter turbocharged V6 as its only engine and the seven-speed S Tronic gearbox as the only transmission.



While that may be a bit of a bummer for those of you hoping for the return of the V8 Allroad that we last saw way back in 2005, the good news is that the 3.0-liter TFSI motor is good for a respectable 335 horsepower and 369 pound-feet of torque, so this Allroad shouldn't be slow.



Like Allroads of days past, this one sits a good bit taller than a standard A6. In this case, the Allroad is, at its maximum height setting, a full 1.6 inches taller than the A6 sedan. Is that Land Rover Defender or Toyota Land Cruiser go-ford-a-river height? Nope. Will it be useful in places that get snow or mud? Yep.



The new A6 Allroad also offers a ton of standard and optional safety and driver-assistance systems like adaptive cruise control, precollision warning and automatic emergency braking, traffic sign recognition, vehicle exit assist and more.



So, knowing all that (and knowing it's an Audi), the new A6 Allroad's price tag shouldn't be too much of a shocker. The middle Premium Plus trim will set you back a cool $66,895, and the luxe Prestige trim will clock in at $71,395, including destination. That puts it in line with non-tall-wagon offerings from Mercedes and a good bit higher than Volvo's gorgeous V90 Cross Country wagon.



The 2020 Audi A6 Allroad is just now starting to trickle into dealerships in small numbers, but Audi representatives confirm that it will be more widely available in the early part of 2020.