Volvo S60 teased ahead of June 20 reveal

Volvo will take the wraps off its new S60 sedan in South Carolina next week. We've known this for a while -- Volvo confirmed its plans for a southern, summertime debut when it first showed the V60 this past winter. But now we've got a date: June 20. And we've got a pretty clear view of the S60's updated face.

Surprise, surprise -- it looks a lot like the V60. Not that we're complaining, of course. Even beyond its handsome, elegant style, there's a lot to love about the V60, and we expect every one of those great attributes to find its way into the S60 sedan.

It’s all in the details. Meet the Polestar Engineered #newS60 on 20.06.18. Posted by Volvo Cars on Thursday, June 14, 2018

We also know the S60 will be the first car to debut with Volvo's new Polestar Engineered upgrade. Available exclusively on range-topping T8 Twin Engine models, Volvo's 60-series cars can be had with slightly more power, suspension upgrades, beefier brakes and a few unique styling touches, all courtesy of the folks at Polestar. The S60, V60 and XC60 Polestar Engineered cars will be offered in limited quantities across global markets.

Stay tuned for more details when Volvo takes the wraps off the 2019 S60 in South Carolina next week.