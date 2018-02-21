2019 Volvo S60 reveal set for South Carolina this summer

It hasn't even been a few hours since Volvo unveiled the brand-new V60 wagon, but already we're hearing information about when its sedan sibling will get the same treatment.

While the Volvo V60 will be on display at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show in March, we're going to have to wait a bit longer for the S60 sedan to make its debut. Lex Kerssemakers, a Volvo senior vice president, confirmed to Roadshow that Volvo will debut the S60 this summer in South Carolina.

Enlarge Image Volvo

That might not seem like the most interesting location for a global unveiling, but there's a reason. Production of the new S60 will take place at Volvo's new factory in South Carolina, so it's actually quite the sensible decision.

No further details have been offered, except for the (perhaps obvious) point that the S60 will be visually and mechanically similar to the new V60. Volvo's SUVs, wagons and sedans all have this matryoshka-doll look to them, but it's a specific decision to "offer premium-ness in all parts of the market," as Kerssemakers put it.

Let's look at the V60 to get an idea of what to expect on the S60. The 2019 V60 adopts the same interior as other new Volvos, complete with the large Sensus Connect infotainment system. Six powertrains are on offer -- two gas engines, two diesel engines (not for the US) and two plug-in hybrids. In its most powerful T8 form, it'll pack 390 horsepower and 472 pound-feet of torque, good enough for a sub-5.0-second run to 62 mph.