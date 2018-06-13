2018 Fiat 500X adds fresh styling with new Adventurer Edition

Fiat

Fiat 500X buyers can now elect an option pack to make their crossover look just a little bit different from everyone else's. The new Adventurer Edition package may not bring as many rough-and-tumble upgrades as its name suggests, but it does dress the 500X up with some fresh design add-ons.

On the outside, the 500X Adventurer has 18-inch wheels, black roof rails, orange mirrors that match orange stripes on the lower bodysides and new mudguards. There's a little more utility added inside thanks to a new molded tray for the inside of the cargo area and all-weather slush mats front and rear. Buyers can elect from white, black and two shades of gray for the exterior, while the inside of the Adventurer can be done up in black or brown upholstery.

The Adventurer package builds on the 2018 Fiat 500X Trekking, meaning it's powered by a 2.4-liter inline-four engine with 180 horsepower and 175 pound-feet of torque, with a nine-speed automatic transmission. Both front- and all-wheel drive are available. When we reviewed it last year, we called the 500X Trekking, "a solid choice for those enamored with its style and peppy performance," while acknowledging that some rivals are objectively better choices within the class. The Adventurer Edition package costs just $945 and will be available later this summer.

The 500X is Fiat's best-selling model in the US market so far this year. For the 2018 model year, the teensy crossover (which is related to the Jeep Renegade) added an updated Uconnect touchscreen infotainment system, making Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity standard.