Join us for live, streaming coverage of the 2017 Detroit Auto Show

It was just one year ago that we pressed the big red ENGINE START button, launching Roadshow to the world. Since then, we've done some pretty incredible things and been some pretty incredible places. All that was just the beginning -- and what comes next is happening in Detroit.

We're currently in the process of hustling our team in from all over the world, many of us rising from the desert wasteland that is CES up to the frozen tundra that is the North American International Auto Show, where we're proud to be the Official Strategic Partner.

At this year's show, a gaggle of major cars will make their worldwide debut, and we've already had a fair few teases -- some more colorful than others. I confess I may or may not have had a look at some of these cars already, and believe me, there's a lot to look forward to.

The best part? You can watch it all live right here. Check back at Roadshow all day Monday for live streams of every single unveil as it happens. You'll see the curtains raised and the sheets pulled exactly as it happens, along with expert commentary from myself and the one and only Brian Cooley.

But wait, there's more. On Monday and Tuesday we'll have live interviews with CEOs and industry luminaries from Ford, Volvo, Lamborghini, General Motors and Fisker. Then, on Wednesday, the Roadshow team will host a series of discussion panels with automotive experts where we'll delve into all the wonderful things to come in our automotive future.

And, on Tuesday morning, we'll again be hosting the Shift Awards, where we'll recognize those technologies and individuals who most impacted the automotive industry in 2016. Last year, the Volvo XC90 won the top prize. Can Volvo do it again with the excellent S90?

Finally, as always, we'll have news and photos from the show floor, plus a whole mess of 360 video for you to shove up in your VR headset. Really, you might as well just lock your browser right here, because I guarantee it's going to be good.