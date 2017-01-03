Kia's final sport sedan teaser offers up details galore

Kia has one last teaser left before it unveils its first ever sport sedan to the public at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit next week. We still don't have a name and haven't had a good look at it, but there are plenty of interesting details to behold.

The fourth and final teaser, on display at Kia's The Curve Ahead mini-site, shows off a number of details. We get to see (more) hood scoops, a quick peek at the interior and also its turbocharged beating heart. There are also multiple exhaust tips, which is practically mandatory for performance models.

Kia's new car, allegedly called the GT, will be the automaker's quickest-accelerating model to date. There are bound to be multiple variants of this car, with different drivetrain and powertrain options, but we won't know for sure until the car debuts in Detroit early next week.