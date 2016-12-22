Volkswagen readies yet another electric bus-like concept for Detroit

Last year, Volkswagen introduced its electric Budd-E concept at the New York International Auto Show. This year, it's got something up its sleeve for Detroit, and that something happens to be...another electric bus-type concept.

Volkswagen will debut the second member of the I.D. concept family at the 2017 North American International Show in Detroit next month. It promises two electric motors, all-wheel drive and a "flexible" interior with a retractable steering wheel. Since the steering wheel can disappear, you'd be correct in assuming it's capable of autonomous driving.

Photo by Volkswagen

This new Type Two-like concept looks pretty slick. There's a relatively flat front end, an also relatively flat rear end and some very thin and attractive lighting on both ends. You can't really see much, but what is there looks just as good as the initial ID concept.

The first ID concept debuted earlier this year at the Mondial d'Auto in Paris, France. Both cars ride atop the same MEB platform that VW will use to underpin its future electric vehicles. The original ID concept is apparently coming to production in the next decade, and I wouldn't be surprised if a variant of this concept does, too.

Volkswagen is going all-in on electric vehicles over the next decade, partially in an attempt to distance itself from the regulation-skirting diesel vehicles that ended up costing the company tens of billions of dollars in the US alone. It hopes to debut some 30 electric vehicles over the next 10 years, spread across Volkswagen Group's various brands, including Audi and Porsche.

Photo by Volkswagen