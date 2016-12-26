6:29 Close Drag

In 2016 my navigator Sabrina Howells and I participated in the Rallye Aicha des Gazelles, an all-female, nine-day, off-road event through Morocco with no GPS. Points are awarded for the shortest distance between checkpoints, not the fastest time. All navigation is done with a compass and a map.

This is a three part video series of our third attempt to take the win in one of the toughest motorsports events in the world.

This first episode finds Sabrina and I taking our 2007 Land Rover Defender 110 up and over a treacherous mountain of both large and loose rocks to get to a checkpoint. We also get our first day in the Merzouga dunes and we introduce you to team 180 along with their 2013 Toyota Tacoma, otherwise known as the Morocco Taco.