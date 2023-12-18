Best Portable Jump Starter Deals: Up to $128 Off Avapow, DeWalt and More

Few things can throw a wrench in your day like a dead car battery. It's a major inconvenience at best, and can be downright dangerous in the worst circumstances. Which is why everyone should invest in a portable jump starter for their vehicle's emergency kit.

Portable jump starters are essentially giant power banks with jumper cables that can give your car enough juice to get you back on the road. They're compact, simple to use and can get you moving again in just a few minutes. Mine has gotten me out of a jam more than a few times, and I never leave home without it recharged. It doesn't cost a fortune to get your hands on one, either. Below we've rounded up some of the best bargains out there on portable jump starters for vehicles both big and small, so you can pick one up for less right now.

Avapow/CNET Avapow 6000A jump starter: $140 Save $80 With a peak current of 6,000 amps, this compact Avapow jump starter is the most powerful model you'll find on this list, and can handle just about any vehicle on the road. That includes any gasoline engine, and diesel engines of up to 12 liters -- making it great for cars, trucks and motorcycles, as well as boats, ATVs and more. Plus, the intelligent jumper clamp has eight different protection systems in place so you don't damage the starter or your battery. Just note that you'll have to add it to your cart to see the discount. $140 at Avapow

Avapow/CNET Avapow 4000A jump starter: $62 Save $128 With a 27,800-mAh capacity and a 4,000-amp peak, this Avapow portable jump starter packs some serious power. It can start any vehicle with a gas engine, or any diesel engine up to 10 liters. It also has a built-in LED flashlight, two USB-A ports to charge your devices and it can fully recharge in as little as four hours. $62 at Walmart

Nexpow/CNET Nexpow 2500A jump starter: $59 Save $41 This car battery starter and jumper cable set from Nexpow delivers a peak current of 2,500 amps and can start all gas and diesel engines up to 8 liters, including cars, trucks, SUVs, motorcycles, boats and ATVs. The battery starter is equipped with a handy and powerful LED light with four modes: flashlight, SOS, strobe and red/blue warning lights. The jumper cables are spark-proof, and have reverse polarity protection and overload protection so you'll never have to worry if you accidentally hook onto the wrong terminals. Just be sure to activate the instant coupon on the product page to get the full discount. $59 at Amazon

Noco/CNET Noco Boost Plus GB40 1000A jump starter: $100 Save $25 You can start dead batteries easily with this compact and powerful 1,000-amp portable lithium car battery jump starter pack. It can last up to 20 jump starts on a single charge. It's capable of powering up 6-liter gasoline engines and 3-liter diesel engines. This is also a power bank for charging your phone, tablet and other devices. There's also a built-in 100-lumen LED flashlight with seven light modes, including emergency strobe and SOS. $100 at Amazon

DeWalt/CNET Dewalt DXAEJ14 digital portable power station: $119 Save $66 This portable power station comes equipped with spark-proof clamps that have reverse polarity protection, so you'll stay safe even if you make a mistake. The clamps can transport up to 1,600 amps of starting power instantly. It also has a 120-psi air compressor, an alternator check function, an LED work light and backup power for mobile devices. $119 at Amazon