X
CNET logo Why You Can Trust CNET

Our expert deal-hunting staff showcases the best price drops and discounts from reputable sellers daily. If you make a purchase using our links, CNET may earn a commission.

Best Portable Jump Starter Deals: Up to $128 Off Avapow, DeWalt and More

Don't let a dead battery leave you stuck. These discounts make it easy to get a portable starter to carry with you.

274219818-10227630734652722-6073556850997869961-n
274219818-10227630734652722-6073556850997869961-n
Zarrin Ahmed Deals and Updates Writer
Zarrin Ahmed is a Deals and Commerce writer at CNET. She loves helping people find great deals on products they can't live without, things they want, and things they never knew they needed. After graduating from UConn with a Journalism and English degree, Zarrin has been a reporter for newspapers and other publications. Her work has been featured on Reuters, Caribbean Investigative Journalism Network, ADP ReThink Quarterly, UPI, The BVI Beacon, Wareham Week, The Daily Campus and more.
See full bio
Zarrin Ahmed
3 min read
$140 at Avapow
avapow-6000a-jump-starter-1
Avapow 6000A jump starter: $140
Save $80
$62 at Walmart
avapow-jump-starter
Avapow 4000A jump starter: $62
Save $128
$59 at Amazon
nexpow-2500a-jump-starter
Nexpow 2500A jump starter: $59
Save $41
$100 at Amazon
noco-boost-plus-gb40
Noco Boost Plus GB40 1000A jump starter: $100
Save $25
$119 at Amazon
dewalt-dxaej14-digital-portable-power-station
Dewalt DXAEJ14 digital portable power station: $119
Save $66
$25 at Amazon
energizer-jumper-cables
Energizer 16-foot jumper cables: $25
Save $10

Few things can throw a wrench in your day like a dead car battery. It's a major inconvenience at best, and can be downright dangerous in the worst circumstances. Which is why everyone should invest in a portable jump starter for their vehicle's emergency kit.

Portable jump starters are essentially giant power banks with jumper cables that can give your car enough juice to get you back on the road. They're compact, simple to use and can get you moving again in just a few minutes. Mine has gotten me out of a jam more than a few times, and I never leave home without it recharged. It doesn't cost a fortune to get your hands on one, either. Below we've rounded up some of the best bargains out there on portable jump starters for vehicles both big and small, so you can pick one up for less right now.

avapow-6000a-jump-starter-1
Avapow/CNET

Avapow 6000A jump starter: $140

Save $80

With a peak current of 6,000 amps, this compact Avapow jump starter is the most powerful model you'll find on this list, and can handle just about any vehicle on the road. That includes any gasoline engine, and diesel engines of up to 12 liters -- making it great for cars, trucks and motorcycles, as well as boats, ATVs and more. Plus, the intelligent jumper clamp has eight different protection systems in place so you don't damage the starter or your battery. Just note that you'll have to add it to your cart to see the discount.

$140 at Avapow
avapow-jump-starter
Avapow/CNET

Avapow 4000A jump starter: $62

Save $128

With a 27,800-mAh capacity and a 4,000-amp peak, this Avapow portable jump starter packs some serious power. It can start any vehicle with a gas engine, or any diesel engine up to 10 liters. It also has a built-in LED flashlight, two USB-A ports to charge your devices and it can fully recharge in as little as four hours. 

$62 at Walmart
nexpow-2500a-jump-starter
Nexpow/CNET

Nexpow 2500A jump starter: $59

Save $41

This car battery starter and jumper cable set from Nexpow delivers a peak current of 2,500 amps and can start all gas and diesel engines up to 8 liters, including cars, trucks, SUVs, motorcycles, boats and ATVs. The battery starter is equipped with a handy and powerful LED light with four modes: flashlight, SOS, strobe and red/blue warning lights. The jumper cables are spark-proof, and have reverse polarity protection and overload protection so you'll never have to worry if you accidentally hook onto the wrong terminals. Just be sure to activate the instant coupon on the product page to get the full discount.

$59 at Amazon
noco-boost-plus-gb40
Noco/CNET

Noco Boost Plus GB40 1000A jump starter: $100

Save $25

You can start dead batteries easily with this compact and powerful 1,000-amp portable lithium car battery jump starter pack. It can last up to 20 jump starts on a single charge. It's capable of powering up 6-liter gasoline engines and 3-liter diesel engines. This is also a power bank for charging your phone, tablet and other devices. There's also a built-in 100-lumen LED flashlight with seven light modes, including emergency strobe and SOS.

$100 at Amazon
dewalt-dxaej14-digital-portable-power-station
DeWalt/CNET

Dewalt DXAEJ14 digital portable power station: $119

Save $66

This portable power station comes equipped with spark-proof clamps that have reverse polarity protection, so you'll stay safe even if you make a mistake. The clamps can transport up to 1,600 amps of starting power instantly. It also has a 120-psi air compressor, an alternator check function, an LED work light and backup power for mobile devices.

$119 at Amazon
energizer-jumper-cables
Energizer/CNET

Energizer 16-foot jumper cables: $25

Save $10

Even if you have a portable jump starter, it's always a good idea to keep a pair of regular jumper cables on hand as well. These 4-gauge Energizer cables have a 16-foot reach, and are made of copper-clad aluminum -- which stays flexible even in cold temperatures. They also come with a carrying case to help you keep your car organized. 

$25 at Amazon