Best E-Bikes and Scooters to Give in 2024

If you’re looking for an amazing gift and you have a little extra money to splurge, you can’t go wrong with one of the best electric scooters or electric bikes on the market. These are pretty hot items this year. Ditch the traditional bike and go explore and discover new bike paths with your favorite person. To help you get started, we’ve curated a top-notch roundup of the best e-bikes and scooters to give to your friends or loved ones. There are options for every type of rider, from the adventure-loving teen to the commuting spouse and even that friend who needs an extra nudge getting over hills.

If you decide to splurge on the perfect rideable for your loved one or friend, make sure to check the model's specifications, age recommendations and class -- and read over the local laws to see if there are any restrictions that apply to your area.

Russell Holly/CNET Heybike Ranger S Foldable e-bike for city riders There are a few safety-oriented "must haves" for an e-bike you're going to be riding around a city, but when you start shopping for folding bikes, a few of those features quickly become optional. Unless, that is, you buy from Heybike. The Ranger S foldable bike not only comes with a great headlight and a surprisingly good integrated horn, but it's also got integrated turn signals and an easy release mechanism for the battery so it can be changed even when the bike is locked outside. The rear rack makes it great for hauling groceries or gear from the office, and the folding mechanism makes it easy to tuck the bike away when not in use. It's a great bike for just about any environment, but for a city rider, this frequently my first and last recommendation. -- Russell Holly Read our Heybike Ranger S review. $1,300 at Heybike

SixThreeZero SixThreeZero Ride in the Park 500W Electric cruiser under $1,000 Cruiser bikes are their own unique experience. You're not riding for the most intense workout or to get somewhere as fast as possible, and you're not flinging yourself down a mountain for thrills. Cruisers are for the love of roaming, and when you add an e-bike motor to an already great cruiser, you get the SixThreeZero Ride in the Park Electrified. A 500-watt motor with a rear-mounted 48-volt battery (an integrated battery model also exists) can reach 20 mph if you really need to go fast, but it's clear from the extra comfortable seat and large display that this is a ride for savoring the experience. And by coming it at just under $1,000, it's an experience you don't need to take out a loan to enjoy. -- Russell Holly $1,000 at SixThreeZero

James Bricknell/CNET Engwe M20 An e-bike that emphasizes fun The M20, especially the green and brown version, looks almost exactly like a motorbike from World War II, with the two gas tanks being replaced with batteries. It's not exactly a bike for long-distance riders -- the seat isn't designed for that -- but it is a constant joy to ride on small trips as well as off-road. The suspension is good and the 750 watts can get you across just about any terrain. Oh, and the double battery version easily does 75 miles on throttle alone. If the person you're giving it to loves to have fun, I'd recommend the M20. -- James Bricknell Read our Engwe M20 review. $999 at Engwe $799 at Amazon

TurboAnt TurboAnt X7 MAx Scooting made easy There are a lot of scooters out there and most of them are fun to ride. The Turboant X7 Max is fun, but it's also large enough to feel more stable for a big guy like me. The range is around 25 miles when an adult rides it, but the top speed of 20 mph works for either kids or adults. My middle schooler rides this to school every morning and loves it, and I ride it whenever I want to have fun on my trips to the gym. -- James Bricknell $419 at TurboAnt