X
CNET logo Why You Can Trust CNET

Our expert, award-winning staff selects the products we cover and rigorously researches and tests our top picks. If you buy through our links, we may get a commission. Reviews ethics statement

Best E-Bikes and Scooters to Give in 2024

Take your gifting game to new heights with one of the best e-bikes or scooters of 2024.

Russell Holly
Russell Holly is a Managing Editor on the Commerce team at CNET. He works with all of CNET to assemble top recommendations as well as helping everyone find the best way to buy anything at the best price. When not writing for CNET you can find him riding a bike, running around in Jedi robes, or contributing to WOSU public radio's Tech Tuesday segment.
Expertise 7 years experience as a smartphone reviewer and analyst, 5 years experience as a competitive cyclist Credentials
  • Author of Taking your Android Tablets to the Max
See full bio
James Bricknell Senior Editor
James has been writing about technology for years but has loved it since the early 90s. While his main areas of expertise are maker tools -- 3D printers, vinyl cutters, paper printers, and laser cutters -- he also loves to play board games and tabletop RPGs.
Expertise 3D printers, maker tools such as Cricut style vinyl cutters and laser cutters, and traditional paper printers Credentials
  • 6 years working professionally in the 3D printing space / 4 years testing consumer electronics for large websites.
See full bio
Desiree DeNunzio Editor
Desiree DeNunzio is the gift guide editor for CNET's Commerce team. When she's not writing and editing, she's either hiking through the redwoods or curled up with a good book and a lazy dog.
Expertise Desiree has been a writer and editor for the past two decades, covering everything from top-selling Amazon deals to apparel, pets and home goods. Credentials
  • Desiree's previous work has appeared in various print and online publications including Search Engine Land, PCWorld, Wired magazine and PBS MediaShift.
See full bio
Russell Holly
James Bricknell
Desiree DeNunzio
4 min read
$1,300 at Heybike
heybike-ranger-s-hero
Heybike Ranger S
Foldable e-bike for city riders
$1,000 at SixThreeZero
sixthreezero-ride-in-the-park.png
SixThreeZero Ride in the Park 500W
Electric cruiser under $1,000
$999 at Engwe
Engwe M20 e-bike in the grass
Engwe M20
An e-bike that emphasizes fun
$419 at TurboAnt
TurboAnt X7 Max on a yellow background
TurboAnt X7 MAx
Scooting made easy
$2,495 at Super73
super73-z.png
Super73-Z Adventure Series
Fast and furious

If you’re looking for an amazing gift and you have a little extra money to splurge, you can’t go wrong with one of the best electric scooters or electric bikes on the market. These are pretty hot items this year. Ditch the traditional bike and go explore and discover new bike paths with your favorite person. To help you get started, we’ve curated a top-notch roundup of the best e-bikes and scooters to give to your friends or loved ones. There are options for every type of rider, from the adventure-loving teen to the commuting spouse and even that friend who needs an extra nudge getting over hills.

This story is part of Gift Guide, our year-round collection of the best gift ideas.

If you decide to splurge on the perfect rideable for your loved one or friend, make sure to check the model's specifications, age recommendations and class -- and read over the local laws to see if there are any restrictions that apply to your area. 
Russell Holly/CNET

Heybike Ranger S

Foldable e-bike for city riders

There are a few safety-oriented "must haves" for an e-bike you're going to be riding around a city, but when you start shopping for folding bikes, a few of those features quickly become optional. Unless, that is, you buy from Heybike. The Ranger S foldable bike not only comes with a great headlight and a surprisingly good integrated horn, but it's also got integrated turn signals and an easy release mechanism for the battery so it can be changed even when the bike is locked outside. The rear rack makes it great for hauling groceries or gear from the office, and the folding mechanism makes it easy to tuck the bike away when not in use. It's a great bike for just about any environment, but for a city rider, this frequently my first and last recommendation.

-- Russell Holly 

Read our Heybike Ranger S review.

$1,300 at Heybike
SixThreeZero

SixThreeZero Ride in the Park 500W

Electric cruiser under $1,000

Cruiser bikes are their own unique experience. You're not riding for the most intense workout or to get somewhere as fast as possible, and you're not flinging yourself down a mountain for thrills. Cruisers are for the love of roaming, and when you add an e-bike motor to an already great cruiser, you get the SixThreeZero Ride in the Park Electrified. A 500-watt motor with a rear-mounted 48-volt battery (an integrated battery model also exists) can reach 20 mph if you really need to go fast, but it's clear from the extra comfortable seat and large display that this is a ride for savoring the experience. And by coming it at just under $1,000, it's an experience you don't need to take out a loan to enjoy.

-- Russell Holly

$1,000 at SixThreeZero
James Bricknell/CNET

Engwe M20

An e-bike that emphasizes fun

The M20, especially the green and brown version, looks almost exactly like a motorbike from World War II, with the two gas tanks being replaced with batteries. It's not exactly a bike for long-distance riders -- the seat isn't designed for that -- but it is a constant joy to ride on small trips as well as off-road. The suspension is good and the 750 watts can get you across just about any terrain. Oh, and the double battery version easily does 75 miles on throttle alone. If the person you're giving it to loves to have fun, I'd recommend the M20.

-- James Bricknell

Read our Engwe M20 review.

$999 at Engwe $799 at Amazon
TurboAnt

TurboAnt X7 MAx

Scooting made easy

There are a lot of scooters out there and most of them are fun to ride. The Turboant X7 Max is fun, but it's also large enough to feel more stable for a big guy like me. The range is around 25 miles when an adult rides it, but the top speed of 20 mph works for either kids or adults. My middle schooler rides this to school every morning and loves it, and I ride it whenever I want to have fun on my trips to the gym. 

-- James Bricknell

$419 at TurboAnt
Super73

Super73-Z Adventure Series

Fast and furious

The Super73-Z Adventure Series is a top choice among older teens and young adults thanks to its undeniable cool factor. With its rugged looks and powerful 600-watt motor, it feels almost like riding a stripped-down motorcycle. This e-bike can tackle most terrains at impressive speeds. One drawback is that if you're going over rough trails, you'll probably notice its lack of full suspension. The front fork and fat tires help, but it can still be a bit of a bumpy ride. The comfortable seat is a welcome addition, and it's long enough to fit an extra rider in the back. 

Yes, CNET gave its sibling, the Super73-R, a lackluster ranking -- don't go for this brand if you're looking for a pedal-friendly bike -- but the Super73-Z listed here has a lower price while still maintaining the Adventure Series' head-turning aggressive design and ease of control over speed. Building out of the box is relatively easy, but keep in mind that you'll likely need to tune it up after breaking it in.  

-- Desiree DeNunzio

$2,495 at Super73