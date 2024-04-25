Save 69% on a BirdBike E-Bike While This Limited-Time Sale Lasts

A lot of people need to get around a little faster than walking, but don't want to have to use a car. Using an electric bike is an excellent option for those people, especially if they live in urban areas where things can be pretty hectic. If you've been wanting to get one but have been scared off by the prices, then you'll want to check out this deal from StackSocial. The retailer is offering the BirdBike e-bike for a record-low $700 price, $1,600 off its list price. You should probably grab this quickly though, because we're not sure how long the deal will last. That price includes free shipping, too.

The only option on sale at StackSocial is the A-frame bike in black. An A-frame is the more traditional bike design, and that familiarity may be appealing. If you're happy stepping over a bike to get on board (as opposed to stepping through a V-frame) then it will work for you.

The BirdBike is equipped with a powerful 500-watt motor that can reach speeds of up to 20 mph, and has a removable battery with a range of up to 50 miles (with pedal assist). It also has a durable carbon drive belt so you don't have to worry about chain maintenance on rough rides. The built-in LCD display lets you easily monitor your speed, distance, battery life and more. It also has a 120-decibel alarm to help ward off would-be thieves.

This BirdBike is a steal at almost 70% off its usual price, but you can also check out our full roundup of all the best e-bike deals for even more bargains if it doesn't check all your boxes.