Unboxing Hasbro's Lando Calrissian

He's here! We recently unboxed the Star Wars The Black Series Lando Calrissian 6-inch action figure from Hasbro.
In Solo: A Star Wars Story, due out May 25, charming smuggler Lando Calrissian is portrayed by Donald Glover. Has Hasbro done a good job of making the figure look just as handsome as the actor?
Here's how he arrived, what he looks like, and all the accessories he comes with...
Wait a sec. Is Lando Calrissian an Avenger now?
Almost there...
We can almost see his eyebrows!
"Why, you slimy, double-crossing, no-good swindler... Let me out!" – Lando Calrissian, probably.
Here's a close-up of Lando in his Star Wars packaging.
The "65" denotes that Lando is but one in the Black Series 6-inch action figure set. This collection also includes 60 Death Star Trooper, 61 Jawa, 62 Han Solo, 63 Grand Moff Tarkin and 64 Range Trooper.
Why else would his name be on the box?
The back of Lando's packaging has fun information about both Calrissian the character and Calrissian the action figure.
More information about the action figure can be found on the bottom of the box.
There's not much standing between us and Lando Calrissian.
Yep, this opened pretty easily.
He's tightly packed.
Looks like everything is accounted for. Let's see what Lando has to offer.
You truly belong here with us among the clouds.
Lando's tiny blaster pistol looks regulation.
Lando's blaster, cape and scarf are all separate, detachable pieces.
Lando's stubble and signature eyebrow are clear. His hair also features plenty of detail.
Lando's head turns from side to side.
A glance at the right side of his face.
Lando wears a ring on his left middle finger.
The action figure features joints at his neck, torso, arms, wrists, legs and ankles.
Here's a close-up of his knee joint.
Take a good look at Lando's stylish cape.
The style is unmatched.
The Lando Calrissian action figure can hold things other than his blaster, such as his scarf.
There's more to Lando's blaster than first meets the eye.
The blaster actually has two pieces.
Lando's right hand is molded to hold the blaster.
Lando's blaster fits snugly in his holster.
There's no denying it: He's the coolest in any galaxy.
He looks good, doesn't he?
He's ready!
He truly does belong with us in the clouds.