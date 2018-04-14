Solo: A Star Wars Story toys now on sale, peek at new movie

CNET también está disponible en español.

Solo: A Star Wars Story

Lego's Kessel Run Millennium Falcon

The Black Series: Han Solo

Black Series: Lando Calrissian

Black Series: Qi'ra

Lego Han Solo

Mighty Muggs

Force Link: Kessel Run Millennium Falcon

Lego Imperial TIE Fighter

Monopoly

Funko Pop

Funko Pop: Qi'ra

Funko Pop: Chewbacca

Funko Pop: Lando

All kinds of toys based on Solo: A Star Wars Story dropped into stores Friday, giving buyers an early look into how the characters and ships will look when the Ron Howard-directed movie is released on May 24 in Australia and May 25 in the US and UK.

Warning: Some of these toys may contain mild spoilers for the movie.

Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

The Kessel Run Millennium Falcon set assembles from 1,412 pieces and will be priced at $170 (£121, AU$214). The ship includes minifigures of Han Solo, Chewbacca, Qi'ra, Lando Calrissian, Kessel Guard and a Kessel Operations Droid along with a DD-BD droid.

Photo by Mike Sorrentino/CNET

Hasbro's Black Series line of realistic action figures will feature the main cast of the movie, including this take on Alden Ehrenreich's Han Solo. Each of these will cost $20, which converts to about £15 or AU$25.

Photo by Hasbro
This Lando Calrissian figure based on actor Donald Glover's performance is as colorful as the character. He's rocking that scarf.

Photo by Hasbro

Emilia Clarke's depiction of Qi'ra is a new character for audiences, but according to Entertainment Weekly, she'll be a childhood friend to Han Solo.

Photo by Hasbro

You can build your own Han Solo with this Lego set that creates a 9-inch (24-centimeter) figure made up of 101 pieces. The set costs $25, converting roughly to £15 or AU$30.

Photo by Lego

The Mighty Muggs line is offering a cuter, expressive look at Lando, Qi'ra, Han and a Stormtrooper. The toys retail for $10, roughly converting to £7 and AU$13.

Photo by Hasbro
The Force Link edition of the Kessel Run Millennium Falcon comes to life both with and without a Force Link wristband. The ship features lights, sounds and rumble effects, with panels of the ship even popping off as it races through space. Further effects are available when playing with the ship while wearing a Force Link 2.0 wristband.

Photo by Mike Sorrentino/CNET
Though we don't yet know why Han Solo is involved with this TIE Fighter, this Lego depiction of the ship is made of 519 bricks, featuring wings, a minifigure cockpit and two spring-loaded shooters. The set costs $70, which is roughly £50 or AU$90.

Photo by Lego

Solo: A Star Wars Story's Monopoly set gets you wheeling and dealing properties from the new movie, including 32 Hideouts and 12 Facilities for your player token to rule over. The game costs $20, roughly converting to £15 or AU$25.

Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

Funko has several lines of figures based on Solo: A Star Wars Story, including these from the Pop line. These figures cost $11 (roughly £8 and AU$15), including this look at Han Solo.

Photo by Funko

The Funko Pop edition of Qi'ra is standing tall.

Photo by Funko

Check out Chewbacca's goggles on the Funko Pop version of the wookiee.

Photo by Funko

The Funko Pop version of Donald Glover's Lando Calrissian includes a gun (and a stylish goatee).

Photo by Funko
