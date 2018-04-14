Solo: A Star Wars Story toys now on sale, peek at new movie

All kinds of toys based on Solo: A Star Wars Story dropped into stores Friday, giving buyers an early look into how the characters and ships will look when the Ron Howard-directed movie is released on May 24 in Australia and May 25 in the US and UK.
Warning: Some of these toys may contain mild spoilers for the movie.
The Kessel Run Millennium Falcon set assembles from 1,412 pieces and will be priced at $170 (£121, AU$214). The ship includes minifigures of Han Solo, Chewbacca, Qi'ra, Lando Calrissian, Kessel Guard and a Kessel Operations Droid along with a DD-BD droid.
Hasbro's Black Series line of realistic action figures will feature the main cast of the movie, including this take on Alden Ehrenreich's Han Solo. Each of these will cost $20, which converts to about £15 or AU$25.
The Force Link edition of the Kessel Run Millennium Falcon comes to life both with and without a Force Link wristband. The ship features lights, sounds and rumble effects, with panels of the ship even popping off as it races through space. Further effects are available when playing with the ship while wearing a Force Link 2.0 wristband.
Though we don't yet know why Han Solo is involved with this TIE Fighter, this Lego depiction of the ship is made of 519 bricks, featuring wings, a minifigure cockpit and two spring-loaded shooters. The set costs $70, which is roughly £50 or AU$90.
Solo: A Star Wars Story's Monopoly set gets you wheeling and dealing properties from the new movie, including 32 Hideouts and 12 Facilities for your player token to rule over. The game costs $20, roughly converting to £15 or AU$25.