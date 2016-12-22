HolidayBuyer's Guide
These TV shows and movies obsess over tech's dark side

'Westworld'

"Westworld" was one of the TV shows debuting in 2016 that tackles our fantasies and anxieties around technology.

Photo by: HBO
'Silicon Valley'

"Silicon Valley" satirises the absurd world of the US technology heartland.

Photo by: HBO
'Black Mirror'

"Black Mirror" presents a bleak view of the way technology can bring out the worst in us.

Photo by: David Dettmann/Netflix
'Mr Robot'

The award-winning "Mr. Robot" asks questions about surveillance and hacking.

Photo by: Peter Kramer/USA Network
'StartUp'

"StartUp" blurs the line between disruption and crime in a steamy story of Miami criminals backing a Bitcoin-like cryptocurrency.

Photo by: Crackle
'Star Trek'

The original "Star Trek" series addressed the 1960s zeitgeist as the space race influenced politics and science, as well as popular culture.

Photo by: CBS/Getty Images
'Pirates of Silicon Valley'

"Pirates of Silicon Valley" was a rare example of a fictional take on tech, recounting the rivalry between Steve Jobs and Bill Gates.

Photo by: Turner Network Television
'The Social Network'

Today's wave of tech TV and movies began in 2010 with the Oscar-winning film "The Social Network".

Photo by: Merrick Morton
'The Internship'

In 2013, Google was heavily involved in the terrible comedy "The Internship".

Photo by: Fox
'Steve Jobs'

Michael Fassbender played the Apple founder in one of several films to dramatise his story.

Photo by: Universal
'Halt and Catch Fire'

"Halt and Catch Fire" dramatises the history of the nascent 1980s computer industry.

Photo by: Tina Rowden/AMC
'Silicon Cowboys'

"Halt and Catch Fire" was partially inspired by the true story of Compaq, told in the 2016 documentary "Silicon Cowboys".

Photo by: Silicon Cowboys
'Scorpion'

Hacking drama "Scorpion" tackled cyberthreats.

Photo by: Monty Brinton/CBS
'Pure Genius'

"Pure Genius" suggests a Silicon Valley billionaire could use disruptive tactics and vast wealth to literally save lives.

Photo by: Sonja Flemming, CBS
'APB'

Like "Pure Genius", Fox's forthcoming show "APB" sees a wealthy and disruptive tech genius take over a public system, in this case the police.

Photo by: Fox
'Person of Interest'

For five seasons, "Person of Interest" featured an artificial intelligence that could predict crime.

Photo by: Kane2026
'CSI: Cyber'

The famous CSI franchise tackled cybercrime in the (short-lived) 2016 series "CSI: Cyber".

Photo by: CBS
'Blade Runner'

Was he a replicant? And does it matter? "Blade Runner" was a seminal look at artificial intelligence, and it's as relevant as ever...

Photo by: Warner Home Video
'Blade Runner 2049'

...which is probably why 2016 saw a sequel finally going into production.

Photo by: Warner Bros
'Humans'

UK show "Humans" also tackled the morality of humans and almost-humans.

Photo by: Channel 4
'Spectre'

"Spectre" saw James Bond taking on mass surveillance, a topic tackled by several recent big-screen blockbusters.

Photo by: Jonathan Olley
'Why Him?'

Once, James Franco's obnoxious celebrity character might have been a rock star or movie star, but in the 2016 movie "Why Him?" he's a tech millionaire.

Photo by: Scott Garfield
'Bizaardvark'

Disney's "Bizaardvark" follows the stars of a fictional YouTube-style service called Vuuugle, reflecting the way online video sensations like PewDiePie and Smosh have become the pop stars of the digital generation.

Photo by: Disney
'Atlanta'

"Atlanta" isn't a show about technology, but the characters can often be found with their heads in their phones. A whole episode revolves around a Twitter spat.

Photo by: FX
'The Circle'

Technology will continue to loom large on our screens in 2017 with movies and TV shows including "The Circle", a chilling warning about the dark side of tech.

Photo by: EuropaCorp
