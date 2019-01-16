8 decluttering tips from Tidying Up with Marie Kondo

Folding clothing, towels and other cloth items so they stand up by themselves is a big part of Kondo's tidying process. This allows your to store things vertically so they are easier to see in drawers.
If you can't figure out Kondo's special folding technique, you can still store items upright. Just place a cardboard box -- like a shoe box -- into drawers to prevent your folded items from falling over.
One of Kondo's tidying steps on the show includes organizing mementos. Her best tip for photographs is to go through and find photos that are very similar. Then, choose the one you like best and discard the other.
If throwing away a photograph gives you the hives, give the extras to relatives.
Following Kondo's method, you are supposed to hold each of your books to see if they spark joy, and if they don't, you toss or donate them. Toss my books? I have to admit, this part of the show makes me queasy.
Make a piles in your kitchen, too. Clean out each drawer and cupboard and pile everything up on your counters. Sort through the mess and only keep appliances, utensils, dishes, pots and pans that you use and love. Then, find them a permanent home in your kitchen.
You'll be amazed at what you have that you don't actually use. For example, I found a snow cone machine that hasn't seen the light of day for around five years.