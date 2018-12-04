20 kitchen items you should throw away today

Esto también se puede leer en español.

Just toss it

I know. You don't want to throw things out because you don't want to be wasteful. The stuff you throw out ends up in landfills, contributes to pollution, and ultimately costs you money. 

Let's be honest, though. There are some things in your kitchen that need to go. And holding onto junk isn't exactly how you're going to go zero waste.

Here's a handy list of things to help you weed out expired products, space wasters and hazards to your health.

Photo:Alina Bradford/CNET
1
of 25

​Plastic storage containers

If your plastic containers are warped, then the lids won't seal properly. A poor seal can lead to freezer burn, spills and other problems. Put them in the recycling bin and buy some new containers.

Photo:Alina Bradford/CNET
2
of 25

Sponges

If your sponge has bits falling off or has food trapped in the scrubber you just can't get out, then don't bother. It's time to toss it. Also, give it a toss when it starts to smell funny. A soured smell typically means the sponge is growing bacteria.

Photo:Alina Bradford/CNET
3
of 25

Chipped cups and bowls​

I know it's hard to let go of your favorite bowl or mug, but if it's chipped, you need to say adios. That broken area can cut your lip or fingers. Plus, if your bowl or cup is an antique, the paint may contain lead. You don't want little flakes of lead in your coffee or cereal.

Photo:Alina Bradford/CNET
4
of 25

​Ceramics that just don’t look right

While we're talking about lead, take a good look at the old ceramic items in your kitchen. Ceramic bowls or cups that have a corroded glaze (it looks like the paint is coming off) or are covered with a dusty-looking or chalky gray residue after they have been washed may be glazed with lead. The lead can leach into your food, so stop using them ASAP.

Photo:Alina Bradford/CNET
5
of 25

​Old spices

If you don't cook a lot, your spices may be past their prime. The older the seasoning, the less flavor it will give your recipes. The best indication of how good a spice might be is the sniff test. If the spice still smells strong, keep it. If you can hardly smell anything, toss it.

Photo:Alina Bradford/CNET
6
of 25

Fresh spices

Fresh spices are also typically vibrant in color and don't stick together in the jar.

Photo:Alina Bradford/CNET
7
of 25

Old spices

Old spices are often a washed-out color and clump up in the jar due to exposure to humidity.

Photo:Alina Bradford/CNET
8
of 25

​Herbs

Use the sniff test on herbs, too. Also, look for faded or grayish colors, which could be another sign of herbs that are long past their sell-by date.

Photo:Alina Bradford/CNET
9
of 25

Old herbs

For example, these herbs are past their prime. The color looks washed out, yellowed and dingy.

Photo:Alina Bradford/CNET
10
of 25

Fresh herbs

These herbs, on the other hand, are fresh. They are a darker green and the color is less yellowed and dull.

Photo:Alina Bradford/CNET
11
of 25

Pantry items

While you're clearing out your seasoning rack, head on over to your pantry. Here are 10 pantry items that you should purge.

Photo:Alina Bradford/CNET
12
of 25

​Canning jar lids

Do not reuse canning jar lids for canning. After one use, the seal will no longer work properly. You can use the used lids on items you'll just store in the fridge, but once they're rusty, it's time to toss them in the recycling bin.

Photo:Alina Bradford/CNET
13
of 25

Ripped pot holders

This should be obvious, but I've seen too many people with ripped pot holders in their kitchens. Eventually, these people end up with a nasty burn. Don't be like them! Get some new potholders that will properly protect your digits.

Photo:Alina Bradford/CNET
14
of 25

​Sieves

If your sieves are rusty or have holes, toss them in the recycling. The rust can get into your food, and what's the point of pouring something through a sieve that has a big hole in it? Just let it go.

Photo:Alina Bradford/CNET
15
of 25

​Unused appliances

It doesn't matter if it was a wedding gift or not. Box up any appliance you haven't used in a year and give it to charity. You'll enjoy the added space in your kitchen and someone else will enjoy your donation.

Photo:Alina Bradford/CNET
16
of 25

Rusty pans

Round up your rusty pans and add them to your recycling bin. Rust isn't good for your health, so say goodbye unless they're cast iron. Rusty cast iron can be fixed with these steps.

Photo:Alina Bradford/CNET
17
of 25

Plastic bags

No shame here. We all have had piles of plastic shopping bags under our sink. That mass of bags makes a snug home for bugs... and it's just a mess. It's time to put them in the recycling bin and move on to reusable bags.

Photo:Alina Bradford/CNET
18
of 25

Pickles

Who doesn't have a jar of pickles in the fridge that's been there since 2010? Pickles do go bad, though. Try to find the Use By date on the jar to see if they've expired. If you can't find it, then go by one simple rule: If you can't remember when you bought it, toss it.

Photo:Alina Bradford/CNET
19
of 25

Condiment packets

Let's be honest. Do you ever open your condiment packet drawer and get something out of it? If not, it's time to use that drawer for something else. If you do, it still might be time to cull the collection. If the packet is sticky, corroded or discolored, the contents may be expired. Throw it away.

Photo:Alina Bradford/CNET
20
of 25

Coffee

If you're an infrequent coffee drinker, you probably have a can of grounds or a bag of beans on your shelf that's been there a while. After three to six months coffee goes bad. If you can't remember how old it is, brew a cup. If it doesn't have a strong smell or tastes weak, that means it's old.

Photo:Alina Bradford/CNET
21
of 25

Expired OTC Meds

A lot of folks have a cabinet in their kitchen dedicated to storing their medicines. Go through yours and toss anything that's expired. 

Photo:Alina Bradford/CNET
22
of 25

Prescription medications

Toss the prescription meds, too. Expired medication may not be as effective and can be potentially dangerous, according to the FDA.

When tossing medicine, check the label to see if there are specific disposal instructions. Also, black out or scratch off personal information on the label. If you live in the States, you can use the US Department of Justice website to find a collection location near you.

Photo:Alina Bradford/CNET
23
of 25

Mystery bags of frozen food

If you don't know what it is or how long it's been there, don't take a chance. Toss it.

Photo:Alina Bradford/CNET
24
of 25

Old utensils

If it's broken, melted, a little or rusty, let it go. You'll be so much happier with a new spatula or whisk. 

Photo:Alina Bradford/CNET
25
of 25
