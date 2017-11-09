In 2017, we met quite a few robot helpers. In years past, a robot was something you'd find in a factory, an experimental device in a lab or a cool pipe dream at a trade show. This year, we finally saw a plethora of functioning humanoid robots actually designed for consumers. Take a look at these friendly faces and find out the ways a humanoid robot can help around the house.
Jibo is a stationary bot that looks around with its animated eye. It can follow you as you move through a room, and look at you as you ask a question. Jibo reacts to touch as well, so go ahead and pet it if it gives a good answer to your question.
Jibo dances and shakes on its base, and its voice assistant will respond to your questions.
You can order a Jibo right now for a hefty $900 (roughly £690 or AU$1,170).
Like Jibo, LG's Hub Robot can turn to face you and answer your questions. With Amazon's Alexa built in, the LG bot should be able to control your smart home as well as search the web and set a timer. Plus, it'll be able to control LG smart appliances.
LG's friendly helper doesn't have a price or release date yet.
Unlike the rest of the bots in this gallery, MoRo can both grasp and manipulate objects. Its price also stretches beyond what would be realistic for most consumers. MoRo (or mobile robot) from Ewaybot will cost an eye-popping $30,000 (roughly £23,000 and AU$39,000).