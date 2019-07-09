See the retro Urban DriveStyle Uni Moke from all angles

CNET también está disponible en español.

Say hello the Uni Moke Classic by Urban Drivestyle. It's an electric bicycle with some badass retro looks.

This 35-kilogram bike costs 2,890 euros (about $3,240, £2,600 or AU$4,670). But with killer looks that make you feel like a retro king, who cares about prices?

Photo:Andrew Hoyle/Roadshow
1
of 20

It's worlds away from the compact, folding electric bikes you'll see on most city roads.

Photo:Andrew Hoyle/Roadshow
2
of 20

It looks like a classic motorbike, but look: pedals. It's a bicycle really.

Photo:Andrew Hoyle/Roadshow
3
of 20

The electric motor is tucked into the rear wheel. 

Photo:Andrew Hoyle/Roadshow
4
of 20

You can get up to 60 kilometers of range from a full charge. Just don't go too heavy on the power.

Photo:Andrew Hoyle/Roadshow
5
of 20

In the UK you can get a 250-watt motor, or a 500-watt one if you're in the US.

Photo:Andrew Hoyle/Roadshow
6
of 20

"Wheeeeeeee!"

Photo:Andrew Hoyle/Roadshow
7
of 20

The digital display, which gives speed and battery information.

Photo:Andrew Hoyle/Roadshow
8
of 20

The huge tyres make light work of dirt tracks. There's no suspension though so don't take it down mountains.

Photo:Andrew Hoyle/Roadshow
9
of 20

The immense headlamp has a powerful LED bulb at its core, making night riding perfectly safe.

Photo:Andrew Hoyle/Roadshow
10
of 20

Be honest, you want to ride it.

Photo:Andrew Hoyle/Roadshow
11
of 20

Keep clicking through for more photos of the Uni Moke Classic.

Photo:Andrew Hoyle/Roadshow
12
of 20

Photo:Andrew Hoyle/Roadshow
13
of 20

Photo:Andrew Hoyle/Roadshow
14
of 20

Photo:Andrew Hoyle/Roadshow
15
of 20

Photo:Andrew Hoyle/Roadshow
16
of 20

Photo:Andrew Hoyle/Roadshow
17
of 20

Photo:Andrew Hoyle/Roadshow
18
of 20

Photo:Andrew Hoyle/Roadshow
19
of 20

Photo:Andrew Hoyle/Roadshow
20
of 20
