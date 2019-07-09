See the retro Urban DriveStyle Uni Moke from all angles

CNET también está disponible en español.
Don't show this again
Say hello the Uni Moke Classic by Urban Drivestyle. It's an electric bicycle with some badass retro looks.
This 35-kilogram bike costs 2,890 euros (about $3,240, £2,600 or AU$4,670). But with killer looks that make you feel like a retro king, who cares about prices?
It's worlds away from the compact, folding electric bikes you'll see on most city roads.
It looks like a classic motorbike, but look: pedals. It's a bicycle really.
The electric motor is tucked into the rear wheel.
You can get up to 60 kilometers of range from a full charge. Just don't go too heavy on the power.
In the UK you can get a 250-watt motor, or a 500-watt one if you're in the US.
"Wheeeeeeee!"
The digital display, which gives speed and battery information.
The huge tyres make light work of dirt tracks. There's no suspension though so don't take it down mountains.
The immense headlamp has a powerful LED bulb at its core, making night riding perfectly safe.
Be honest, you want to ride it.
Keep clicking through for more photos of the Uni Moke Classic.