The Rabbit R1 AI Assistant Looks Downright Retro in Orange

The myriad apps and functions on phones come at the cost of losing their simplicity. The Rabbit R1, which debuted at CES 2024, is trying to change that.
Here's the R1 sitting atop an iPhone.
The R1 can play music and answer basic knowledge-based questions.
The back of the Rabbit R1 has a speaker, camera and scroll wheel.
The ears on the animated rabbit icon shown on screen adorably perk up when you hold the side button to recite a command.
A close-up of the Rabbit R1's camera and scroll wheel.
Its size and shape mean it feels similar to using a flip phone like the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip or 2023 Motorola Razr when closed. It's significantly lighter though.
The Rabbit R1 sitting on a table.
The R1 doesn't have a traditional phone operating system but instead uses that 2.88-inch screen to display cards in response to your requests.