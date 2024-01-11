X

The Rabbit R1 AI Assistant Looks Downright Retro in Orange

The new device looks a bit like the Playdate handheld video game console.

Patrick Holland
Patrick Holland has been a phone reviewer for CNET since 2016. He is a former theater director who occasionally makes short films. Patrick has an eye for photography and a passion for everything mobile. He is a colorful raconteur who will guide you through the ever-changing, fast-paced world of phones, especially the iPhone and iOS. He used to co-host CNET's I'm So Obsessed podcast and interviewed guests like Jeff Goldblum, Alfre Woodard, Stephen Merchant, Sam Jay, Edgar Wright and Roy Wood Jr.
lisa-eadicicco-profile-photo
lisa-eadicicco-profile-photo
Lisa Eadicicco Senior Editor
Lisa Eadicicco is a senior editor for CNET covering mobile devices. She has been writing about technology for almost a decade. Prior to joining CNET, Lisa served as a senior tech correspondent at Insider covering Apple and the broader consumer tech industry. She was also previously a tech columnist for Time Magazine and got her start as a staff writer for Laptop Mag and Tom's Guide.
Expertise Apple, Samsung, Google, smartphones, smartwatches, wearables, fitness trackers
The Rabbit R1 personal AI assistant
1 of 8 John Kim/CNET

The myriad apps and functions on phones come at the cost of losing their simplicity. The Rabbit R1, which debuted at CES 2024, is trying to change that.

Here's the R1 sitting atop an iPhone.

The Rabbit R1 personal AI assistant
2 of 8 John Kim/CNET

The R1 can play music and answer basic knowledge-based questions.

The Rabbit R1 personal AI assistant
3 of 8 John Kim/CNET

The back of the Rabbit R1 has a speaker, camera and scroll wheel.

The Rabbit R1 personal AI assistant
4 of 8 John Kim/CNET

The ears on the animated rabbit icon shown on screen adorably perk up when you hold the side button to recite a command.

A close-up of the Rabbit R1's camera and scroll wheel.
5 of 8 Rabbit

The Rabbit R1 personal AI assistant
6 of 8 John Kim/CNET

Its size and shape mean it feels similar to using a flip phone like the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip or 2023 Motorola Razr when closed. It's significantly lighter though.

The Rabbit R1 sitting on a table
7 of 8 John Kim/CNET

The Rabbit R1 sitting on a table.

Rabbit R1 AI assistant
8 of 8 Rabbit

The R1 doesn't have a traditional phone operating system but instead uses that 2.88-inch screen to display cards in response to your requests. 

