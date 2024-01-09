X

The New TVs You Must See at CES 2024

CES never disappoints with television announcements and this year is no different, with TVs ranging from the transparent to those 8 feet wide.

cliff-colby-headshot-2-3
cliff-colby-headshot-2-3
Clifford Colby
Clifford is a managing editor at CNET, where he leads How-To coverage. He spent a handful of years at Peachpit Press, editing books on everything from the first iPhone to Python. He also worked at a handful of now-dead computer magazines, including MacWEEK and MacUser. Unrelated, he roots for the Oakland A's.
See full bio
james-martin-profile-crop
james-martin-profile-crop
James Martin Managing Editor, Photography
James Martin is the Managing Editor of Photography at CNET. His photos capture technology's impact on society - from the widening wealth gap in San Francisco, to the European refugee crisis and Rwanda's efforts to improve health care. From the technology pioneers of Google and Facebook, photographing Apple's Steve Jobs and Tim Cook, Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg and Google's Sundar Pichai, to the most groundbreaking launches at Apple and NASA, his is a dream job for any documentary photography and journalist with a love for technology. Exhibited widely, syndicated and reprinted thousands of times over the years, James follows the people and places behind the technology changing our world, bringing their stories and ideas to life.
Expertise photojournalism, portrait photography, behind-the-scenes Credentials
  • 2021 Graphis Photography Awards, Gold Award, Journalism, 'The Doorway' Graphis Photography Awards, Silver Award, Portrait, 'Cast of film '1917'' Graphis Photography Awards, Silver Award, Environmental, 'Upper Lola Montez' ND Awards, Architecture, 'Taj Mah
See full bio
Clifford Colby
James Martin
img-0093
1 of 8 David Katzmaier/CNET

Samsung cuts the glare with new OLED TV technology

At CES this week, Samsung is showing off new glare-free OLED TV technology that will be part of its upcoming S95D glare-free OLED TV.

LG OLED T TV
2 of 8 Tara Brown/CNET

LG's transparent OLED can go from TV to animated art

LG with its 77-inch Signature OLED T TV could end up in your living room. At CES, they look cool, acting like windows that display moving images. 

The TCL QM851 on a stand.
3 of 8 David Katzmaier/CNET

TCL's QM851 could be one of the best TVs for the buck in 2024

We liked its predecessor, but we got a look at the new TCL QM851 TV, which looks to be even better and cost about the same. 

The TCL 115-inch TV on a stand.
4 of 8 David Katzmaier/CNET

One of the biggest, brightest screens we've ever seen

Don't sleep on this TV. The TCL 115QM891G is a 115-inch TV that's 8.5 feet wide and around six feet tall on its stand. That's bigger than a California king mattress.

img-0195
5 of 8 David Katzmaier/CNET

Samsung shows off stylish AI displays

Also from Samsung at CES this week, the QN900D 8K QLED TV serves up slim styling and a host of AI-enhanced picture modes. Samsung said its the slimmest, most premium 8K TV to ever hit the market. 

img-0097
6 of 8 David Katzmaier/CNET

Samsung's 8K short-throw wireless projector can fill a 150-inch screen

And more from Samsung. Its Premiere projectors boast 4K and 8K images and Dolby Atmos sound onboard.

The 110-inch Hisense UX on a stand.
7 of 8 Hisense

Hisense's huge 110-inch TV maxes out mini-LED brightness

The 110-inch Hisense UX is very bright. David Katzmaier said the huge TV has "some of the most eye-watering specifications I've ever seen."

lg-m4-lifestyle-02
8 of 8 LG

LG's wireless HDMI connectivity coming to a smaller, more affordable screens

The LG M4 OLED TV, seen here in a 97-inch size, uses wireless technology. The M4 will come in 97-, 83- and 77-inch sizes, and a new 65-inch model should make this expensive series a bit more attainable.

More Galleries

AI Is Everywhere at CES 2024. Here's the Coolest Tech We've Seen So Far
2024 Volkswagen ID 7

AI Is Everywhere at CES 2024. Here's the Coolest Tech We've Seen So Far

15 Photos
17 Hidden iOS 17 Features and Settings on Your iPhone
Invitation for the Apple September iPhone 15 event

17 Hidden iOS 17 Features and Settings on Your iPhone

18 Photos
I Took 600+ Photos With the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max. Look at My Favorites
img-0368.jpg

I Took 600+ Photos With the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max. Look at My Favorites

34 Photos
Samsung Concept Flip Phone Lets You Bend It in Both Directions
img-1596

Samsung Concept Flip Phone Lets You Bend It in Both Directions

8 Photos
AI or Not AI: Can You Spot the Real Photos?
img-1599-2.jpg

AI or Not AI: Can You Spot the Real Photos?

17 Photos
Go Inside the Apple iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro: See How the New iPhones Look and Work
iphone 15 in different color from an angled view

Go Inside the Apple iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro: See How the New iPhones Look and Work

21 Photos
Yamaha motorcycle and instrument designers trade jobs (pictures)
yamaha01.jpg

Yamaha motorcycle and instrument designers trade jobs (pictures)

16 Photos