The New TVs You Must See at CES 2024
CES never disappoints with television announcements and this year is no different, with TVs ranging from the transparent to those 8 feet wide.
Samsung cuts the glare with new OLED TV technology
At CES this week, Samsung is showing off new glare-free OLED TV technology that will be part of its upcoming S95D glare-free OLED TV.
LG's transparent OLED can go from TV to animated art
LG with its 77-inch Signature OLED T TV could end up in your living room. At CES, they look cool, acting like windows that display moving images.
TCL's QM851 could be one of the best TVs for the buck in 2024
We liked its predecessor, but we got a look at the new TCL QM851 TV, which looks to be even better and cost about the same.
One of the biggest, brightest screens we've ever seen
Don't sleep on this TV. The TCL 115QM891G is a 115-inch TV that's 8.5 feet wide and around six feet tall on its stand. That's bigger than a California king mattress.
Samsung shows off stylish AI displays
Also from Samsung at CES this week, the QN900D 8K QLED TV serves up slim styling and a host of AI-enhanced picture modes. Samsung said its the slimmest, most premium 8K TV to ever hit the market.
Samsung's 8K short-throw wireless projector can fill a 150-inch screen
And more from Samsung. Its Premiere projectors boast 4K and 8K images and Dolby Atmos sound onboard.
Hisense's huge 110-inch TV maxes out mini-LED brightness
The 110-inch Hisense UX is very bright. David Katzmaier said the huge TV has "some of the most eye-watering specifications I've ever seen."
LG's wireless HDMI connectivity coming to a smaller, more affordable screens
The LG M4 OLED TV, seen here in a 97-inch size, uses wireless technology. The M4 will come in 97-, 83- and 77-inch sizes, and a new 65-inch model should make this expensive series a bit more attainable.