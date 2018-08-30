The new E Ink Lenovo Yoga Book makes a mark

Esto también se puede leer en español.
For the second-gen Yoga Book, Lenovo is replacing that bottom LCD display with an E Ink screen.
You lose the ability to use the bottom screen as a secondary or extended Windows display, but the keyboard now has a clever virtual touch pad that will pop up only when needed.
It includes a Wacom active pen with a magnetic attachment to the body.
In my hands-on time with a prototype of the new Yoga Book, I thought the keyboard was more responsive and easier to use than the original version, but super fast typists may still find it has trouble keeping up.
The haptic response was decent, but it's not the same as having per-key feedback.
It also adds a knock-to-open feature, because tiny laptops sometimes need two hands to open.
You can use the E Ink display as a reader, but for now it only supports PDF files, not proprietary formats like Amazon's Kindle ebooks.
The new Yoga Book C930 will be offered in both Intel Core m5 and Core i5 versions, starting in October for $999 and up.