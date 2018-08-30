The new E Ink Lenovo Yoga Book makes a mark

Esto también se puede leer en español.

For the second-gen Yoga Book, Lenovo is replacing that bottom LCD display with an E Ink screen. 

Photo:Lori Grunin/CNET
1
of 8
Read First Take

You lose the ability to use the bottom screen as a secondary or extended Windows display, but the keyboard now has a clever virtual touch pad that will pop up only when needed. 

Photo:Lori Grunin/CNET
2
of 8
Read First Take

It includes a Wacom active pen with a magnetic attachment to the body.

Photo:Lori Grunin/CNET
3
of 8
Read First Take

In my hands-on time with a prototype of the new Yoga Book, I thought the keyboard was more responsive and easier to use than the original version, but super fast typists may still find it has trouble keeping up. 

Photo:Lori Grunin/CNET
4
of 8
Read First Take

The haptic response was decent, but it's not the same as having per-key feedback. 

Photo:Lori Grunin/CNET
5
of 8
Read First Take

It also adds a knock-to-open feature, because tiny laptops sometimes need two hands to open. 

Photo:Lori Grunin/CNET
6
of 8
Read First Take

You can use the E Ink display as a reader, but for now it only supports PDF files, not proprietary formats like Amazon's Kindle ebooks.

Photo:Lori Grunin/CNET
7
of 8
Read First Take

The new Yoga Book C930 will be offered in both Intel Core m5 and Core i5 versions, starting in October for $999 and up.

Photo:Lori Grunin/CNET
8
of 8
Read First Take
