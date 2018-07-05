The most talked about TV of 2018

There aren't enough water coolers in the world to chat about all the outstanding TV you can watch these days. So what's set tongues wagging so far this year?
We've compiled the small-screen hits with the most user reviews on CNET sister site Metacritic. Click through the gallery to see which popular shows take us from Atlanta to Westworld and beyond, on Netflix, Hulu and YouTube and good old-fashioned networks, counting down to the most discussed show of 2018.
Donald Glover's incendiary song and video This is America already had people talking when the excellent Atlanta returned to HBO for a second season. The comedy-drama's shift into chilling horror for the episode Teddy Perkins has proved a particularly popular topic of discussion.
Netflix loves a true-crime documentary. The truth is certainly stranger than fiction in Wild Wild Country, the story of a cult taking root in the American heartland. Fans were torn as to who was in the right as things got weirder and wilder.
Clark who? SyFy blasts off to the doomed planet of Superman's birth. It can be tough for prequels to engage viewers, but fans have been won over by Krypton's intriguing take on Game of Thrones in space.
Season 5 of Arrested Development arrived on Netflix under a cloud after a cast interview highlighted the on-set politics that affect the whole industry. Fans also had to grapple with the question of whether the show was still any good.
Hulu followed the smash hit Handmaid's Tale with another heavyweight drama. Starring Jeff Daniels, The Looming Tower follows the rivalry between the FBI and CIA at the time of the September 11th attacks.
YouTube got into the original content game with Cobra Kai, the long-awaited return to the story of The Karate Kid. Fans praised the show for its combination of an '80s nostalgia hit and compelling drama.